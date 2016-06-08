1 / 8

My Week in Food: Jessica Sepel

I love cooking and eating, so I spend a lot of time in the kitchen whipping up delicious and nutritious dishes, drinks and snacks for myself as well as my family and friends. If you ask me, nothing beats sitting down to a healthy meal and feeding your body and soul with amazing food and conversation.

My meals are simple and generally free of refined sugars, gluten and processed foods. I use fresh, seasonal wholefoods – aka, real food – things that not only taste great, but also nourish the body from the inside out too.

