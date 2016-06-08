My Week in Food: Jessica Sepel

I love cooking and eating, so I spend a lot of time in the kitchen whipping up delicious and nutritious dishes, drinks and snacks for myself as well as my family and friends. If you ask me, nothing beats sitting down to a healthy meal and feeding your body and soul with amazing food and conversation.
My meals are simple and generally free of refined sugars, gluten and processed foods. I use fresh, seasonal wholefoods – aka, real food – things that not only taste great, but also nourish the body from the inside out too.
Monday
Pre breakfast: I enjoy a glass of lemon and ginger in warm water, along with yoga and a few deep breaths. I also have my morning piccolo coffee – 1 shot of coffee with a small serving of hot milk.
Breakfast: I have my Health Bowl: cinnamon and vanilla flavoured frozen yoghurt topped with raw almonds, berries, banana and pumpkin seeds. It is so important to get some good fats and proteins in at breakfast time to keep your blood sugar levels stable until dinner.
Daily vitamins: Fish oil, a multi mineral, and vitamin C, (repeated daily). For a mid-morning snack, I have a green apple with a cinnamon and ginger lemon tea.
Lunch: This is usually herb-crusted salmon. I often serve this with a mixed leaf salad using lemon juice and Dijon mustard mixed together for the dressing.
Dinner: Today is grilled sea bass with sautéed garlic, broccoli and grilled asparagus. After dinner, I have lemon ginger tea or some chamomile. My night time vitamins are magnesium powder and a probiotic.
Tuesday
First thing: My pre-breakfast ritual followed by a bowl of porridge.
Mid-morning: I snack on a small handful of raw almonds.
Lunch: Roasted cauliflower tossed in a bowl with chopped herbs, pomegranate seeds and toasted hazelnuts, drizzled with pomegranate molasses and olive oil.
Mid-afternoon snack: If I’m hungry in the afternoon, I’ll have a few of my signature protein balls ( recipe here ).
Dinner: I have grilled salmon served with pesto green beans and a mixed salad.
Wednesday
Breakfast: 150-200g Greek yoghurt/Coyo with ½ cup mixed berries and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and chia seeds for some protein and healthy fats. I then topped this with a handful of raw almonds and a drizzle of honey/stevia/cinnamon to sweeten.
Mid-morning snack: A boiled egg and a fresh green juice.
Lunch: I have a kale, fennel, avocado and almond salad.
Mid-afternoon snack: Carrot and cucumber sticks with tahini dip.
Dinner: Slow-cooked lamb shoulder served with cauliflower mash and roasted sweet potato slices. For dessert, I treat myself to 2-3 pieces of 80% dark chocolate.
Thursday
Breakfast: My Power Protein Shake: a scoop of vanilla pea/whey protein, ½ frozen banana, ½ cup frozen berries, 1tbsp chia seeds, cinnamon, 1 tsp almond butter, vanilla stevia, 1 cup of ice cubes and 1 cup almond milk. Blended. This keeps me so full and satisfied all morning!
Mid-morning snack: A cup of blueberries sprinkled with cinnamon.
Lunch: Stuffed portobello mushrooms with an egg cracked in the centre of each and sprinkled with herbs and topped with cheese.
Mid-afternoon snack: I have about 150g Greek yoghurt sweetened with cinnamon and stevia granules, topped with some raw almonds – this keeps my blood sugar levels nice and stable until dinner.
Dinner: I make herb and almond crusted haddock. I have this with sautéed garlic spinach and a fresh green salad.
Friday
Breakfast: ½ a papaya with a squeeze of lime juice and topped with Greek yoghurt and mixed seeds.
Mid-morning snack: I have carrot sticks with a smear of almond butter.
Lunch: My version of pesto pasta: courgettes shaped into noodle-like strips with a spiralizer and cooked with garlic, chilli and cherry tomatoes. I serve it with my homemade walnut pesto, ricotta, parmesan and whole basil leaves.
Dinner: Grilled lemon and herb chicken breast served with sweet potato mash.
After dinner: A Chai tea with almond milk and cinnamon.
Saturday
First thing: My usual pre-breakfast routine and then a breakfast of warm cinnamon oats topped with 2 tbsps Greek yoghurt, banana slices and a mix of nuts and seeds.
Mid-morning snack: I’ll have 1 carrot sliced and sprinkled with rock salt.
Lunch: Courgette and mint soup with mint, goat’s cheese and almonds for a pop of flavour.
Dinner: I treat myself to a family favourite: a lettuce burger with fried aubergine chips. I also have an indulgent glass of red wine.
Sunday
Breakfast/lunch: As a treat, I’ll have an acai bowl from a local acai bar in Bondi with the girls. If I need an extra boost, I’ll have my morning piccolo coffee before a detox salad lunch: I use red and white cabbage, carrot, broccoli, spinach, avocado, spring onions, fennel, parsley and walnuts. You can also top it with raw seeds and sliced pear.
Snacks: Greek yoghurt sweetened with cinnamon and stevia.
Dinner: I’ll have cauliflower cottage pie – I love this on a cosy winter evening!
