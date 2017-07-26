1 / 8

My Week In Food: Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach , is rapidly taking over the world one Instagram follower at a time. His hilarious, regular #leanin15 videos show how anyone can easily and quickly create healthy meals that if combined with high intensity exercise will transform your body. A sports science degree, extensive personal training experience and now an online nutrition coach - what does the man who has transformed the bodies of 2000 people actually eat on a weekly basis?

"My nutrition consists a good ratio of fats, proteins and carbohydrates eaten at the right time of the day. This ensures I get the best hormonal response from my body and keep me fuelled for workouts. I eat two low carb/high fat meals and one high carb post workout refuel meal every day. I don’t snack much because I make large meals that are high in nutrients so I always have enough energy. If I do snack or treat myself it will be things like total Greek yoghurt with blueberries or some homemade chocolate protein mousse. I drink five litres of water a day and maybe two cups of green tea."