My Week In Food: Joe Wicks
Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach , is rapidly taking over the world one Instagram follower at a time. His hilarious, regular #leanin15 videos show how anyone can easily and quickly create healthy meals that if combined with high intensity exercise will transform your body. A sports science degree, extensive personal training experience and now an online nutrition coach - what does the man who has transformed the bodies of 2000 people actually eat on a weekly basis?
"My nutrition consists a good ratio of fats, proteins and carbohydrates eaten at the right time of the day. This ensures I get the best hormonal response from my body and keep me fuelled for workouts. I eat two low carb/high fat meals and one high carb post workout refuel meal every day. I don’t snack much because I make large meals that are high in nutrients so I always have enough energy. If I do snack or treat myself it will be things like total Greek yoghurt with blueberries or some homemade chocolate protein mousse. I drink five litres of water a day and maybe two cups of green tea."
Monday
Breakfast: Four egg omelette with feta cheese, mixed nuts and seeds. High in protein and the healthy fats to fuel my day.
Lunch: Extra lean muscle mince with fried egg in Lucy Bee Coconut Oil
Dinner: Homemade chicken pizza flatbreads
Tuesday
Breakfast: Vanilla and blueberry protein pancakes with total greek yogurt and fresh berries
Lunch: Malaysian fish curry with seabass
Dinner: Low carb turkey meatballs with feta cheese and tomato sauce
Wednesday
Breakfast: Omelette with salmon and feta
Lunch: Salmon with harissa paste and parmesan cheese
Dinner: Thai green chicken curry with rice
Thursday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and fresh rocket
Lunch: Sausage and sweet potato stew
Dinner: Sweet chilli prawn salad
Friday
Breakfast: Grilled sea bass with avocado salad
Lunch: Salmon with mixed veg
Dinner: Chilli and basil beef stir fry with cashew nuts
Saturday
Breakfast: Home made turkey burgers with avocado
Lunch: Homemade chicken madras curry
Dinner: Chicken, feta and avocado salad
Sunday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with ham
Lunch: Chilli and lime salmon with noodles
Dinner: Peri peri chicken with avocado, mange tout, feta cheese and cashew nuts
