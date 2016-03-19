Nutrition

My Week in Food: Julie Montagu

Susannah Taylor 19 March 2016
Julie Montagu, AKA The Flexi Foodie, is a mother, yoga teacher and nutritional therapist, passionate about eating plant-based food. With four children (yes four!) she juggles family life with running her yoga retreats and more recently the launch of her new book,  Eat Real Food  which is crammed full of nutritional advice and recipes.

Here is an example of a week in her foodie life and the reason she has boundless energy…

Monday

Breakfast - Avocado on toast and green juice at Juice Baby, and their Immunity juice

Lunch - Kale and cauliflower salad

Dinner - Eat Real Food Supper Club! We feasted on: Buckwheat flatbread with hummus, chickpea and avocado salad with my green glow dressing, quinoa and red pepper chili and for pudding, apple and raspberry crumble

Tuesday

Breakfast - Chia pots with blueberries at my book launch

Lunch - At Mildred’s in Soho after book launch to celebrate my book! It was stir-fried veggies in shitake, mirin, chilli, garlic, ginger with brown rice, tofu and toasted cashews.Smashed avocado with lime, chilli and blue corn chips

Dinner - Broccoli stir fry with brown rice and cacao coconut ice cream

Wednesday

Breakfast - Blueberry smoothie bowl and a green tea

Lunch - At The Detox Kitchen in Soho. It consisted of roasted aubergine with pomegranate seeds, roasted butternut squash and red onion salad, brown rice celery salad, and toasted cauliflower salad with herbs

Dinner - At my friend Marissa Hermer’s house - vegan lasagne from her soon-to-come new cookbook

Thursday

Breakfast - Daylesford porridge with almond milk and a green tea

Lunch - Sweet potato and mushroom mash

Dinner - Burrito bowl from my Mindful Chef collaboration

Friday

Breakfast - Large green juice planet organic

Lunch - Lentil and coconut soup

Snack - Raw coconut balls

Dinner - Corn and quinoa pasta with kale and spinach pesto

Saturday

Saturday I was actually speaking at an all day event so here’s what I had:

Breakfast: Smashed chickpeas, lemon and pepper on toasted rye bread for breakfast and a carrot, ginger, lemon, cucumber and parsley juice

Lunch: Vegan curry with brown rice at IGNITE event plus green tea, of course!

Dinner: Dinner with all the speakers at The Grain Store where I had vegan chilli with wild and black rice topped with coconut yogurt with a lovely white wine spritzer

Sunday

Brunch: Sweetcorn chili fritters with smashed avocado and green tea at Brew

Dinner: Tofu and red cabbage casserole

