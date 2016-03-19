My Week in Food: Julie Montagu

1 / 8

Julie Montagu's Food Diary

Julie Montagu, AKA The Flexi Foodie, is a mother, yoga teacher and nutritional therapist, passionate about eating plant-based food. With four children (yes four!) she juggles family life with running her yoga retreats and more recently the launch of her new book, Eat Real Food which is crammed full of nutritional advice and recipes.

Here is an example of a week in her foodie life and the reason she has boundless energy…