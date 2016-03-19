My Week in Food: Julie Montagu
1 / 8
Julie Montagu's Food Diary
Julie Montagu, AKA The Flexi Foodie, is a mother, yoga teacher and nutritional therapist, passionate about eating plant-based food. With four children (yes four!) she juggles family life with running her yoga retreats and more recently the launch of her new book, Eat Real Food which is crammed full of nutritional advice and recipes.
Here is an example of a week in her foodie life and the reason she has boundless energy…
2 / 8
Monday
Breakfast - Avocado on toast and green juice at Juice Baby, and their Immunity juice
Lunch - Kale and cauliflower salad
Dinner - Eat Real Food Supper Club! We feasted on: Buckwheat flatbread with hummus, chickpea and avocado salad with my green glow dressing, quinoa and red pepper chili and for pudding, apple and raspberry crumble
3 / 8
Tuesday
Breakfast - Chia pots with blueberries at my book launch
Lunch - At Mildred’s in Soho after book launch to celebrate my book! It was stir-fried veggies in shitake, mirin, chilli, garlic, ginger with brown rice, tofu and toasted cashews.Smashed avocado with lime, chilli and blue corn chips
Dinner - Broccoli stir fry with brown rice and cacao coconut ice cream
4 / 8
Wednesday
Breakfast - Blueberry smoothie bowl and a green tea
Lunch - At The Detox Kitchen in Soho. It consisted of roasted aubergine with pomegranate seeds, roasted butternut squash and red onion salad, brown rice celery salad, and toasted cauliflower salad with herbs
Dinner - At my friend Marissa Hermer’s house - vegan lasagne from her soon-to-come new cookbook
5 / 8
Thursday
Breakfast - Daylesford porridge with almond milk and a green tea
Lunch - Sweet potato and mushroom mash
Dinner - Burrito bowl from my Mindful Chef collaboration
6 / 8
Friday
Breakfast - Large green juice planet organic
Lunch - Lentil and coconut soup
Snack - Raw coconut balls
Dinner - Corn and quinoa pasta with kale and spinach pesto
7 / 8
Saturday
Saturday I was actually speaking at an all day event so here’s what I had:
Breakfast: Smashed chickpeas, lemon and pepper on toasted rye bread for breakfast and a carrot, ginger, lemon, cucumber and parsley juice
Lunch: Vegan curry with brown rice at IGNITE event plus green tea, of course!
Dinner: Dinner with all the speakers at The Grain Store where I had vegan chilli with wild and black rice topped with coconut yogurt with a lovely white wine spritzer
8 / 8
Sunday
Brunch: Sweetcorn chili fritters with smashed avocado and green tea at Brew
Dinner: Tofu and red cabbage casserole
More Gloss