My Week in Food: Kara Rosen

The plant loving founder of cold-pressed juice brand, Plenish shares with us her week on a plate.

"The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison”. This quote from the late health activist, Anne Wigmore is one I live by. After being on medication for over two years in my twenties and suffering from a constant low mood, it was food that finally healed me. Surprise, surprise, it was foods from the magical plant kingdom that healed my digestive tract, boosted my immunity and brought back my mental sharpness. I stopped eating meat and cow’s milk as a small child, but I do still eat on occasion a small amount of sustainable fish and some chicken. As a busy entrepreneur, mum and fitness lover, juicing has been my consistent way of assuring I cram in a ton of plant powered nutrients. I have a ‘never say never’ policy to anything (I could never completely give up chocolate or wine on a special occasion) but I try to eat nourishing food that makes me feel and look good 80% of the time and this has kept me healthy, happy and medicine free for the better part of the last decade."