My Week in Food: Kara Rosen
The plant loving founder of cold-pressed juice brand, Plenish shares with us her week on a plate.
"The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison”. This quote from the late health activist, Anne Wigmore is one I live by. After being on medication for over two years in my twenties and suffering from a constant low mood, it was food that finally healed me. Surprise, surprise, it was foods from the magical plant kingdom that healed my digestive tract, boosted my immunity and brought back my mental sharpness. I stopped eating meat and cow’s milk as a small child, but I do still eat on occasion a small amount of sustainable fish and some chicken. As a busy entrepreneur, mum and fitness lover, juicing has been my consistent way of assuring I cram in a ton of plant powered nutrients. I have a ‘never say never’ policy to anything (I could never completely give up chocolate or wine on a special occasion) but I try to eat nourishing food that makes me feel and look good 80% of the time and this has kept me healthy, happy and medicine free for the better part of the last decade."
Monday
Breakfast: Gluten free porridge with one whole date cut up and sprinkled with ground linseed and chia.
Lunch: Raw salad trio of dairy free waldorf salad, super greens and raw pad thai from Planet Organic
Snack: Peanut butter & chocolate Upcakes
Dinner: Sea bream pan fried in coconut oil with roasted sweet potato and steamed broccoli
Tuesday
Breakfast: Mind Body Green juice and a handful of almonds
Lunch: Raw Club sandwich from Rawimagination . It’s so filling so I eat half and save the rest for tomorrow.
Snack: Cacao maca cashew m*lk
Dinner: Kale salad whizzed in the food processor with pistachios, dried cherries, chia seeds, olives, olive oil, Himalayan sea salt and apple cider vinegar. I make a big batch and eat for lunch the next day.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Chia pudding made with PLENISH’s cacao maca cashew M*lk , water, a teaspoon of almond butter. Kinda wonder if this should be dessert as it’s so good.
Lunch: Leftover sandwich from Tuesday, plus some carrots and hummus.
Snack: Avocado on Nairns crackers I keep at my desk.
Dinner: Leftover kale salad from yesterday with some grilled haloumi and chick peas
Pudding: Some of Deliciously Ella’s sweet potato brownies
Thursday
Breakfast: I grab a handful of nuts before my 7am workout with a Mind Body Green . Post workout, I have scrambled egg whites (have a life long aversion towards egg yolks!) and avocado on gluten free toast.
Lunch: Miso soup, edamame and some salmon sushi from itsu
Snack: Apple and almond butter. I try to remember to keep in my office when hunger strikes.
Dinner: I got home really late from work so just had a cashew milk
Friday
Breakfast: Green smoothie bowl from my new book with avocado, spinach, mung beans, cashew M*lk, sunwarrior vegan protein powder, a dash of lemon and a few berries on top.
Lunch: Quinoa and black bean ‘tacos’ with avocado, fresh herbs, and romaine lettuce ‘wraps’. I sprinkled with some chilli/Cajun seasoning for a kick.
Snack: Some dried fruit and nut trail mix I picked up at Pret
Dinner: Spelt mushroom risotto and a big rocket and tomato salad
Saturday
Breakfast: Avocado on gluten free toast at Granger & Co and coffee with almond milk
Lunch: Chopped salad watercress, rocket, avocado with raisins and almonds.
Snack: I picked up an eat love raw bar when shopping and had a spicy limonade.
Dinner: Roasted Veggies (sweet potato and brussel sprouts) with pine nuts and greens
My husband and I didn’t go out tonight, so we have some red wine, chocolate and popcorn!
Sunday
Breakfast: Buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup and berries for the whole family!
Lunch: Quinoa, tomato, avocado, watercress salad with a dressing made of apple cider vinegar, teaspoon of mustard, argon oil and cinnamon. I keep some omega 3 punch seeds at my desk and shake these on my salad.
Snacks: Tortilla chips and guacamole
Dinner: Grilled chicken, salad and hummus from our local Persian restaurant, Alounak and a glass of red wine. A few bits of dark chocolate left over from Saturday night.
Kara Rosen's new book 'PLENISH juices to boost, cleanse and heal' is out now
