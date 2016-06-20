1 / 8

My Week in Food: Karen Cummings-Palmer

I’m a big fan of food and believe in feeding my face – quite literally which means I focus on ingredients that will support my complexion, my muscle tone and my soul! I try to buy organic where possible and make almost everything from scratch. I embrace fat, limit sugar and avoid highly processed food, which means I won’t eat anything out of a box but I will use tins of organic pulses. I have the luxury of being able to manage my diary and I am often able to organise meetings and client consultations between or indeed over meals at my dining room table. But I also believe that we must not sacrifice good in pursuit of perfection and sometimes good quality convenience can help, not hinder, good health, so STRIPPD organic protein powders and green superfood powders are always at hand.

I start every day with a glass of room temperature water (I drink tap water purified with charcoal or alkaline water throughout the day and glass bottled water in a restaurant) and two YOUTH amino acid complex capsules. I exercise for 10 minutes every morning alternating free weights with Pilates moves and a little cardio. I take two Omega 3 and two STRIPPD Glow capsules , £15, that are packed with the key ‘beauty boosters,’ MSM, collagen, biotin and vitamins C and A to support my skin, hair and nails. If I’m travelling I take an immunity tincture, grapefruit seed extract and additional vitamin C as well as vitamin D in the winter and indeed during some of the English summer too. I take a course of probiotics three or four times a year and I use a magnesium spray at night before bedtime to aid relaxation and help with calcium absorption.

