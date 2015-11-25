1 / 8

My Week In Food: Laura Agar Wilson

My approach to nutrition is one of balance. In the past I’ve eaten a diet full of rubbish, as well as trying strict raw vegan diets. What I’ve learned is that whenever I try and deny myself something, it backfires. Now, I don’t see any food as off limits and instead I try and focus on eating more of the foods that make me feel good inside and out. This is really part of my wholeheartedly healthy approach, because I believe the stress that comes from restrictive nutritional approaches can sometimes outweigh the benefits. Health is so much more than just the food we eat, so I try and approach my health holistically.

As a busy mum of a 1 year old, I let go of trying to have the ‘perfect’ diet a long time ago. Now I do my best with the time I have available. Usually I’d batch cook more on a weekend to see me through the week, but we’d just came back from holiday the weekend before - thankfully there are some healthier convenience options available!

