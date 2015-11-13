My Week In Food: Libby Limon

2 / 8

Monday

Wake up: Green tea.

Breakfast: It’s an early morning in my Marylebone clinic, so breakfast needs to be quick: a boiled egg and a ¼ avocado mashed together and spread on omega 3 German style rye toast. This is what I have most often for breakfast - I can pre-make the egg, which makes it super quick and easy. With this, I have my convenient strip of VITL supplements, which are designed to support modern living and energyproduction.I also have a green juice made from celery, cucumber, ginger, lemon, parsley and kale. My genetics mean I have some slow liver detoxification pathways, so a daily green vegetable juice (batch made on the weekend and frozen) really helps with my hormone balance and keeps my skin clear with a healthy glow.

Mid-morning: Green tea.

Lunch: A Detox box from Pod containing salmon, avocado, edamame, kelp noodles and a nori wrap. I am at a nutrition seminar all day. I wish I was more organised to pre-make a packed lunch but this week, I am just too busy. Luckily London has great healthy options for take-out.

Snack: Pulsin' Vanilla Choc Chip protein bar . I love these vegan protein bars as they mean I can have a sweet treat that isn't going to disrupt my blood sugar and will give me a slow sustainable use of energy. It keeps me going through my evening clinic in Clerkenwell.

Dinner: Baked sweet potato with homemade baked beans and goat’s cheese. It’s a horrible rainy, miserable day outside and it’s been a really long day at work, so I really fancy comfort food when I get home. I don't really feel like proper cooking either, so I bake off whole sweet potatoes and have with some homemade baked beans from the freezer with goat’s cheese on top.

Dessert: 2 squares of dark Green & Black’s chocolate - I’m obsessed.