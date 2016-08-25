My Week in Food: Lily Soutter

1 / 8

Lily Soutter: My Week in Food

Nutritionist and weight loss expert Lily Soutter chose her career after a nutritionist helped her to clean up her diet in order to soothe her psoriasis, realising that so much of our health is tied up in what we eat. Here she shares her food philosophy and weekly food diary...

When it comes to food, my main mantra is to choose unprocessed whole foods wherever possible. I like to shop for fresh ingredients, and avoid ‘food in packets’ whenever I can.

Whilst I love cooking and experimenting with food, I find it starts to become a chore when recipes are complicated or overwhelming. Therefore meals which are quick and simple to put together suit me down to a tee. Most of the time I cook big batches of food and freeze portions for a later date, allowing me to have quick and easy meals.

I suffer from PCOS (Polycystic Ovaries) and psoriasis, therefore my way of eating is designed to keep symptoms at bay.