My Week in Food: Lizzie Loves Healthy

Lizzie King's food diary

Founder of Lizzie Loves Healthy and author of the cookbook, Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food , mother of three Lizzie King is known for her easy, nutritional recipes for families as well as running workshops to coach parents on how to cook well for their children. Here’s how she eats in a typical week…

“I want everything I eat and I share with my kids to be as delicious as possible, and full of real food that will do us all some good. But I found the recipes I loved took longer than I had, which is when I started writing my own, which was so much more fun than I thought it would be and what led to my book!

“No two weeks ever look the same, and as much as I urge people to plan menus, I love writing them out, but I just can’t do it. I hate the thought of knowing what I’m having every day stretching ahead of me on Sunday night, and I love just going with the urge of the moment. So I go from cooking old favourites, experimenting with whatever is looking perky at the time and raiding the fridge and making whatever I fancy. Breakfasts are a rush, lunch I have on my own / working and supper we try to have together, so has become the main meal when we all hang out and chat.”