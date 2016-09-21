1 / 8

My Week in Food: Lorraine Pascale

I have always loved food. In the early days though it was eating it, rather than cooking it! At school food and nutrition was my favourite subject and had I not left school to become a model at 16, I would most certainly have gone on to study food and nutrition at A level, along with biology and French.

Food for me has always been a source of comfort - a consistent crutch through the vicissitudes of life. I would always focus on what food might be waiting for me at whatever destination I was going to, be it a friend’s house for a play date, my dad’s house for the weekend or even a visit to a museum: I always loved the museum shop and the shortbread biscuits they sold there! Aside from an unhealthy spell during my modelling days, my relationship with food has been pretty good. Like most people, I try to eat as well as I can, and like many people I beat myself up when I grab that mint chocolate bar or packet of prawn cocktail crisps. However, I know that I always strive to do my best and exercise has helped me maintain focus and balance. As a treat, I enjoy baking cakes to share with friends and family.

I’m supporting Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on 30th September and will enjoy baking up some of my favourite sweet treats to share with my loved ones for a great cause. Visit http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/ideas/baking-recipes/#tarts to see how to make my strawberry open tart or to find other recipes and inspiration for your own World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

For more information or to get your free Coffee Morning kit, which includes all the things you need to host a wonderful event, visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk .