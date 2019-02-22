My Week in Food: Lottie Murphy

22 February 2019
The health coach, lifestyle blogger and qualified Pilates pro shares a week inside her predominantly plant-based food diary

I am a foodie; I love cooking and eating out and everything that comes with it including the social aspect - because of this I try to stay relaxed around my food choices and focus more on the experience, the how, where and why I am eating.

I don’t label myself, however I do mainly eat a plant-based diet but find I feel better eating eggs and a little fish every now and again too. I’m still learning so much about nutrition and my own health and feel like it’s an ongoing journey. The main thing is to listen to you. Find a balance that works for you and educate yourself on yourself! Eat mindfully, with gratitude and joy.

Monday

Breakfast: Coconut and Quinoa Porridge

Lunch: Poached eggs on wholegrain seeded toast with vegan mayonnaise and a side salad.

Dinner: Brown rice pasta with kale, tomatoes, carrots and olives.

Snacks: 90% lindt dark chocolate

Homemade oat and peanut butter cookies

1 glass of prosecco to celebrate my newborn niece!

Tuesday

Breakfast: Gluten free porridge with peanut butter and blueberries

Lunch: Poached eggs on toast with avocado and patron peppers

Dinner: Sweet potato, carrot, kale and tomato stew with tofu

Snacks: Home-made oat and peanut butter cookies

Wednesday

Breakfast: Gluten free porridge with almond milk, peanut butter and berries

Lunch: Tofu, brown rice, avocado, carrot and red pepper and sesame seed bowl with an almond milk hot chocolate.

Dinner: Brown rice gluten free noodles with aubergine, mushrooms, spinach, peanut sauce and cashews.

Snacks: Nush caramel and hibiscus almond yogurt, olives

Thursday



Breakfast: Acai bowl with banana and quinoa granola and oat milk flat white

Lunch: Courgette and spinach soup with gluten-free sourdough bread

Dinner: Red Thai Curry from The Gate in Islington

Vegan apple crumble and cheesecake to share

2 glasses of red wine.

Friday


Brunch: Sweet potato, quinoa and poached egg dish with miso tahini dressing at Caravan.

Fika

Swedish chocolate bake with coffee

Dinner: Gluten free and vegan pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes and olives.

Glogg - a swedish mulled wine.

Saturday


Breakfast: Smoothie made with banana, form vanilla protein powder, frozen blueberries, almond milk, peanut butter and spirulina.

Lunch: Scrambled eggs and avocado on gluten-free toast with ketchup! (I’ve found a new love for ketchup which I’ve never had before.)

Snack: Slice of gluten-free carrot cake

Dinner: Homemade broccoli soup, baked aubergine with tahini and rice with butternut squash and pine nuts.

Sunday

Breakfast: Pancakes made from eggs, banana and oats with berry compote

Lunch/Dinner: Vegan Butternut Squash Roast Dinner

Snacks: Pistachio loaf. Homemade broccoli soup

Find out more about Lottie on her  website and follow her on Twitter  @LottieIMurphy


