My Week in Food: Lottie Murphy

I am a foodie; I love cooking and eating out and everything that comes with it including the social aspect - because of this I try to stay relaxed around my food choices and focus more on the experience, the how, where and why I am eating.

I don’t label myself, however I do mainly eat a plant-based diet but find I feel better eating eggs and a little fish every now and again too. I’m still learning so much about nutrition and my own health and feel like it’s an ongoing journey. The main thing is to listen to you. Find a balance that works for you and educate yourself on yourself! Eat mindfully, with gratitude and joy.

Monday