My Week in Food: Lottie Murphy

I am a foodie; I love cooking and eating out and everything that comes with it including the social aspect - because of this I try to stay relaxed around my food choices and focus more on the experience, the how, where and why I am eating.
I don’t label myself, however I do mainly eat a plant-based diet but find I feel better eating eggs and a little fish every now and again too. I’m still learning so much about nutrition and my own health and feel like it’s an ongoing journey. The main thing is to listen to you. Find a balance that works for you and educate yourself on yourself! Eat mindfully, with gratitude and joy.
Monday
Breakfast: Coconut and Quinoa Porridge
Lunch: Poached eggs on wholegrain seeded toast with vegan mayonnaise and a side salad.
Dinner: Brown rice pasta with kale, tomatoes, carrots and olives.
Snacks: 90% lindt dark chocolate
Homemade oat and peanut butter cookies
1 glass of prosecco to celebrate my newborn niece!
Tuesday
Breakfast: Gluten free porridge with peanut butter and blueberries
Lunch: Poached eggs on toast with avocado and patron peppers
Dinner: Sweet potato, carrot, kale and tomato stew with tofu
Snacks: Home-made oat and peanut butter cookies
Wednesday
Breakfast: Gluten free porridge with almond milk, peanut butter and berries
Lunch: Tofu, brown rice, avocado, carrot and red pepper and sesame seed bowl with an almond milk hot chocolate.
Dinner: Brown rice gluten free noodles with aubergine, mushrooms, spinach, peanut sauce and cashews.
Snacks: Nush caramel and hibiscus almond yogurt, olives
Thursday
Breakfast: Acai bowl with banana and quinoa granola and oat milk flat white
Lunch: Courgette and spinach soup with gluten-free sourdough bread
Dinner: Red Thai Curry from The Gate in Islington
Vegan apple crumble and cheesecake to share
2 glasses of red wine.
Friday
Brunch: Sweet potato, quinoa and poached egg dish with miso tahini dressing at Caravan.
Fika
Swedish chocolate bake with coffee
Dinner: Gluten free and vegan pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes and olives.
Glogg - a swedish mulled wine.
Saturday
Breakfast: Smoothie made with banana, form vanilla protein powder, frozen blueberries, almond milk, peanut butter and spirulina.
Lunch: Scrambled eggs and avocado on gluten-free toast with ketchup! (I’ve found a new love for ketchup which I’ve never had before.)
Snack: Slice of gluten-free carrot cake
Dinner: Homemade broccoli soup, baked aubergine with tahini and rice with butternut squash and pine nuts.
Sunday
Breakfast: Pancakes made from eggs, banana and oats with berry compote
Lunch/Dinner: Vegan Butternut Squash Roast Dinner
Snacks: Pistachio loaf. Homemade broccoli soup
