My Week in Food: Lucy Mackenzie, Founder of Lucy's Dressings

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast: Monday morning's always chaotic so I have my breakfast after I’ve taken the kids to school. I like to go for a quick 20min walk to clear my head and think about the week ahead. When I get back I’ll have my go-to bircher museli that I try to make on Sunday nights. It’s so delicious I never know when to stop eating it so I tend to put it in jam jars and then I can eat it on the move or at my desk. I like to top it with with seasonal fruit.

Lunch: After Monday morning meetings I’m always in need of a good coffee, I can see Gails’ from my office window which is dangerous. On Mondays I’m normally feeling like I need to be good after the weekend so have a salad with chicken (leftover from Sunday lunch) avocado and green beans, topped with my favourite Munchy seeds.

Dinner: I go to a great 6.30pm spin class on a Monday and then rush back for stories and ushering the kids into bed which takes forever so we very often eat too late. We normally eat fish on a Monday and we love baked salmon with sesame and Nigella seeds which I often serve with a veggie stir-fry made with Lucy’s Ginger Sesame Dressing .