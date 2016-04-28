1 / 8

My Week In Food: Madeleine Shaw

Aged 18 and finding herself working in an organic cafe in Sydney, Madeleine discovered a love of healthy food and put to bed the torturous relationship she had developed with her diet (and body) in her teens. On her return to London this new found interest led to Madeleine enrolling in a nutrition course and starting her now famous blog . Between promoting her books, writing for her website , seeing private clients and hosting her popular supper clubs, Madeline squeezed in recording and snapping the food she ate for one whole week.

"My food philosophy is to eat foods you can grow, hunt or gather. I don’t believe in dieting, it's about eating foods you love that are full of nutrition and of course flavour."

