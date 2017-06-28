1 / 8

My Week in Food: Marie Lavabre, co-founder of KINN

I am half French and spent a lot of time at my family farm in the South of France. We are a big foodie family and eating organic has always been the norm for us. My mother is one of nine children and all of them are incredible cooks! My grandmother, mother and aunt taught me so much about preparing food. Before meal times, my cousins and I would go to the kitchen garden and pick vegetables and then help prepare the food. Everything was always fresh, right down to the milk we would get straight from the farm next door for the most amazing hot chocolates.

Annoyingly I became quite ill a few years ago with extreme fatigue and after a lot of tests, I was told I could no longer eat gluten, wheat or yeast - one of the things I miss most on a Sunday morning is the ability to enjoy a fresh warm croissant with an espresso and my Sunday papers!

