My Week in Food: Mario Kaspers, co-founder of E-Pulsive
1 / 8
My Week in Food: Mario Kaspers, co-founder of E-Pulsive
What’s on the plate of a PT? As co-founder of London-based fitness company E-Pulsive , staying fit and fuelled is part of the job description for Mario Kaspers. Offering personal training sessions based on the concept of ‘Electrical Muscle Stimulation,’ for him, food and fitness walk hand in hand in helping his clients achieve their health and exercise goals.
So what’s on his personal weekly menu? With the advice of E-Pulsive partner, Healthy Jon , Mario has been able to devise an eating plan that keeps him energised both in and out of the gym. From Monday through to Sunday, here’s a glimpse into his food diary...
Follow Mario @EPulsiveMario .
2 / 8
Monday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, ginger and spinach and porridge with almond milk, desiccated coconut, cacao powder and nibs.
11am: A smoothie made with almond milk, whey protein, ½ a frozen banana, 1 tbsp of honey, 1 tsp of peanut butter and 1 tsp of bee pollen.
Lunch: 2pm - mixed bean and sprouted grain salad with smoked salmon.
Dinner: 6:30pm - cinnamon and ginger pulled pork shoulder with carrots, peas and sweet potato.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
3 / 8
Tuesday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, turmeric, spring onions, fresh coriander and wholegrain mustard and banana and raspberry porridge.
11am: A green smoothie bowl with milk, a frozen banana, vanilla whey protein, 1 handful of mint and 1 tsp of wheatgrass powder.
Lunch: 2pm - a mixed salad with leftover pulled pork shoulder, avocado, sesame seeds and soy sauce.
Dinner: 6:30pm - spiralized courgette with turkey meatballs.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
4 / 8
Wednesday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, basil and spiralized zucchini, plus 1 banana.
11am: Whey protein shakes.
Lunch: 2pm - chicken breast with steamed kale, tomatoes, beetroot and a few seeds sprinkled on top.
Dinner: 6:30pm - mixed leaf mango and avocado salad with crushed almonds, pumpkin seeds and prawns marinated in soy sauce, honey, ginger, chilli and lime.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
5 / 8
Thursday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, ginger and spinach.
11am: A green smoothie with 1 banana, ½ cup of milk, whey protein, 1 tsp of green superfoods powder blend, 1 handful of spinach and a squeeze of lime.
Lunch: 2pm - smoked mackerel to start and sea bream with polenta and artichoke for mains.
Dinner: 6:30pm - bolognaise sauce with asparagus.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
6 / 8
Friday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, ginger, spring onions and parsley.
11am: A smoothie with 1 frozen banana, ½ cup of almond milk, 1 tsp of peanut butter, whey protein, 1 tsp of maca and cinnamon.
Lunch: 2pm - green salad with sprouted beans, mixed grilled veg and cured salmon.
Dinner: 6:30pm - smoked mackerel with Asian slaw, followed by sea bream with polenta and artichoke.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
7 / 8
Saturday
Breakfast: 8am - poached chicken and duck eggs with avocado. Plus, a green smoothie bowl made with 1 frozen banana, oats, almond milk, a green superfoods powder blend, spinach, pumpkin protein powder and lime.
11am: A mixed berry smoothie with ½ frozen banana, ½ cup of almond milk, 2 handfuls of frozen mixed berries and whey protein.
Lunch: 2pm - a mixed leaf, avocado, papaya and crab salad.
Dinner: 6:30pm - a homemade beef burger with shredded raw beetroot, lettuce and Portobello mushroom buns.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
8 / 8
Sunday
Breakfast: 8am - an omelette with chilli, ginger, cayenne and cumin, plus cinnamon porridge with chia seeds, peanut butter and agave.
11am: A smoothie made with almond milk, whey protein, ½ a frozen banana, 1 handful of strawberries and 1 tsp of acai berry powder.
Lunch: 2pm - grilled chicken breast with a rocket, asparagus and avocado salad.
Dinner: 6:30pm - seared tuna steak with steamed broccoli and paprika sweet potato wedges.
11pm: A casein protein shake.
More Gloss