My Week in Food: Mario Kaspers, co-founder of E-Pulsive

What’s on the plate of a PT? As co-founder of London-based fitness company E-Pulsive , staying fit and fuelled is part of the job description for Mario Kaspers. Offering personal training sessions based on the concept of ‘Electrical Muscle Stimulation,’ for him, food and fitness walk hand in hand in helping his clients achieve their health and exercise goals.

So what’s on his personal weekly menu? With the advice of E-Pulsive partner, Healthy Jon , Mario has been able to devise an eating plan that keeps him energised both in and out of the gym. From Monday through to Sunday, here’s a glimpse into his food diary...

