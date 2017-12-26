My Week in Food: Masterchef's Billy and Jack

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast: We’re both the same when it comes to breakfast, especially on a Monday! The day always starts with a cup of coffee, nice and strong, often black or sometime a flat white. Actual food is often forgotten, sometimes just a piece of sourdough toast with butter.

Lunch: We hate food waste, so lunch is inevitably a sandwich or a wrap made up with whatever leftovers we have from recipe testing, supper clubs or private dining. We’re quite lucky that there is usually something pretty tasty in the fridge! A nice steak sandwich with some hot sauce is a firm favourite.

Dinner: Jack always tries to stick to meat free Mondays so dinner will always make the most of whatever great seasonal vegetables are available. Roast broccoli hash with a fried egg and lashings of hot sauce is a particular favourite.