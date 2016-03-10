1 / 8

My Week in Food: Myles Hopper, personal trainer & Mindful Chef co-founder

I have always been into health and fitness. From a young age I participated in every sport possible. As I got older, rugby allowed me to travel the world playing in both Europe and Australia.

Due to a serious injury I had to stop playing rugby but continued to follow my love of sports and fitness by becoming a personal trainer. It is something I have done successfully for the past 6 years and has allowed me to further and share my knowledge of health, fitness and nutrition.

With a passion for great tasting, healthy food, Mindful Chef seemed like a natural progression for myself. Not only do I get to work with great friends but I also get to educate and help people make healthier choices around what they are putting into their bodies.

My food philosophy is to keep it as natural as possible - if you can catch it, grow it, pluck it from the ground or a tree it's fair game. If you want your body to function optimally, you need to make sure you are filling your body with the right types of food and drinking as much water as possible.

Follow Myles @myleshopperMHT and Mindful Chef @MindfulChefUK .