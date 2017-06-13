1 / 8

My Week in Food: Naturally Sassy

As a former ballet dancer, Sassy Gregson-Williams (aka Naturally Sassy) used to train up to 8 hours a day in order to stay in peak physical condition. However, she found that conflicting messages concerning healthy eating were rife in the industry - on one hand she found herself encouraged to think of herself as an athlete, but on the other, to lose weight in order to attain the right ‘look.’ She was miserable, but her love of cooking for friends, family and her growing online community saw her through her teenage years.

Choosing to hang up her professional pointe shoes to focus on her increasingly popular Naturally Sassy brand, she now seeks to help others experience the nourishing benefits of food too. “I’m on a mission to inspire women to eat well and love the skin they’re in,” she tells us. “My philosophy is all about embracing foods that are the most beneficial to your body. There is no one-size-fits all answer for what we should eat, food should be a journey of personal discovery”.

Creator of delicious recipes and founder of Ballet Blast, a fitness method that fuses high intensity training with classical dance principles, she's looking to raise the bar(re) in the wellness sphere. We caught up with Sassy to gain an insight into her weekly menu of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks.

