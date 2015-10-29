1 / 8

My Week in Food: Niki Rein

After growing up on American 'frankenfoods' in the 80s, where opening a package was the sound of nearly every meal, using food as medicine to help heal the hormonal disruption became a passion of mine.

I spent so many years feeling frustrated and victimised by severe symptoms of PCOS and other hormonal issues but then finally came to realise that these 'problems' brought me to my passion of wellness. I am grateful for what I have learned along the way and the many, many different eating styles..from low fat with high fibre in my teens, vegan with a lot of booze in my early twenties, cleanse after cleanse, a vegetarian diet that made me feel virtuous but look like a blimp, to paleo and now, finally, feeling my best on a nutritional ketosis diet, blended with paleo.

My daily macronutrient consumption is about 75% fat (saturated and unsaturated) and the rest protein and carbohydrates. I eat a very clean and simple diet but I don't eat all that frequently in the day because fat is so satiating keeping my insulin levels stable. Now, after over six years of being paleo and over a year of staying mostly in ketosis , my hormones are more balanced than ever (I now have my regular periods without any help for the first time in my LIFE!).

I lead a very busy, active life so grab food when I can, and while I’m a bold believer that calories don’t matter when you’re eating the right foods, I generally go over 2000 a day. Grassfed and pasture-raised animals are also a hugely important factor for me in terms of eating meat. Here’s a look at My Week in Food...