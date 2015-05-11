1 / 8

My Week in Food: Nina Parker

Nina Parker is a London based chef, culinary writer and the director of food company, NINA . Having worked in some of London’s most prestigious kitchens including L’Anima, The Dorchester and Bocca Di Lupo, Nina now splits her time between catering for private clients, running a monthly pop-up restaurant and working on her second book, NINA Capri . For Project Bikini Nina worked with nutritionist Zoe Stirling to create 36 tasty recipes that will not only nourish your body but are super easy to whip up at home.

I would describe my cooking as having a classic Mediterranean style that has an unfussy, rustic feel. I like to use a few key ingredients to create bright, modern but simple plates. When I am cooking for myself I often eat the leftovers from either recipe testing or one of my pop-up dinners. I am cooking every day for clients so I like to keep my food as quick and simple as possible wherever I can with lots of vegetable juices, avocados, poached eggs, greens and salads. Many of the recipes designed for Project Bikini are in fact the kind of food that I eat on a day to day basis. I love healthy food but I’m also a massive dessert person and I’m passionate about creating good quality indulgent cakes too. My motto is 80% healthy and 20% fun!