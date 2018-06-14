My Week in Food: Nutritional Therapist Henrietta Norton

1 / 8

My Week in Food

Henrietta Norton is co-founder of food-grown supplement brand Wild Nutrition, which she set up in 2013 with her husband Charlie. She is also a Nutritional Therapist with over 13 years’ experience in women’s health, author of Take Control of Your Endometriosis and Your Pregnancy Nutrition Guide , and mother to three young boys. Here she shares her food philosophy and diary with us…

Despite the routine of school drop-offs and pick-ups, each week is rich with variety, ranging from travelling abroad to deliver a talk, to attending meetings at our Head Office in Lewes, or taking the dog to the vet! This week was especially changeable but it is a reminder to remain flexible and this is perfectly illustrated in my approach to food and nutrition. As a nutritionist, I am naturally passionate about eating well as a way to support your wellbeing but we all need to be realistic and remember that food is there to nourish us and certainly not to add further stress. Very often I am thinking about what’s for supper, just before we need to eat it - but this is also when I become particularly creative (needs must!). Keep nourishing staples in stock (good olive oil, fresh herbs, green leaves, pulses and nuts are always in good supply). Don’t feel it is all about kale and juices – just do the best that you can, cook from scratch as often as you can, eat a rainbow of vegetables daily, keep sugar to a minimum, embrace good fats and find space in your day to unwind and go ‘off grid’.