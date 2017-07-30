1 / 8

My Week in Food

Olivia Cooney ditched her career in PR to create PopUp Fitness , a bespoke fitness company which counts Millie Mackintosh and Storm Models as clients, and which runs retreats in luxurious locations including Ibiza and the South of France. Olivia’s food philosophy? "Do not cut out food groups (or anything for that matter). You need carbs - you just need to eat the right ones in the right amount! If you work out then you must reward (and refuel!) your body with food, and if you live a healthy lifestyle throughout the week there is no reason why you shouldn't enjoy a glass of champagne on the weekend. Don’t cut out things that you enjoy. Be it chocolate, champagne or pizza - the minute you ‘cut it out forever’ will be the moment you have put a black mark on your healthy routine. But try and sneak in something healthy to balance it out. You won’t feel so bad on Monday morning when you start back on the workouts and healthy food knowing that you are able to enjoy one of your favourite cheats at the end of the week."

But with a busy lifestyle training celebrities and socialites, what does her own food diary look like? We asked and Olivia delivered…