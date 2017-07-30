My Week in Food: Olivia Cooney
Olivia Cooney ditched her career in PR to create PopUp Fitness , a bespoke fitness company which counts Millie Mackintosh and Storm Models as clients, and which runs retreats in luxurious locations including Ibiza and the South of France. Olivia’s food philosophy? "Do not cut out food groups (or anything for that matter). You need carbs - you just need to eat the right ones in the right amount! If you work out then you must reward (and refuel!) your body with food, and if you live a healthy lifestyle throughout the week there is no reason why you shouldn't enjoy a glass of champagne on the weekend. Don’t cut out things that you enjoy. Be it chocolate, champagne or pizza - the minute you ‘cut it out forever’ will be the moment you have put a black mark on your healthy routine. But try and sneak in something healthy to balance it out. You won’t feel so bad on Monday morning when you start back on the workouts and healthy food knowing that you are able to enjoy one of your favourite cheats at the end of the week."
But with a busy lifestyle training celebrities and socialites, what does her own food diary look like? We asked and Olivia delivered…
Monday
Breakfast: Bran flakes and coconut milk and Earl Grey tea
Lunch: Sweet chilli infused beetroot frittata
Afternoon snack: For a little mid-afternoon perk me up I like to drink fresh juice of ginger, pineapple and cayenne pepper.
Dinner: Baked cod with asparagus, grilled tomatoes and potatoes
Tea/ Snack: After dinner it’s nice to unwind with a fresh lemon and ginger tea.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Oats with chopped nuts and apple with coconut milk
Lunch: Homemade chunky vegetable soup full of broccoli, leeks and flavoured with limes, tamari and coriander. Yum!
Afternoon snack: Fresh coconut. Raw coconut is full of various nutrients like copper and zinc which is great for maintaining healthy body functions.
Dinner: Chicken stir fry
Tea/ Snack: An orange, cut into boats
Wednesday
Breakfast: Poached eggs, sliced avocado and grilled salmon accompanied by a fresh lemon and ginger tea
Lunch: A light leafy green salad and a light dressing
Afternoon snack: My favourite ‘pick me up’ is a latte made from a blend of oat milk and matcha. The caffeine in matcha is a natural energy booster and it has tonnes of antioxidant properties. Great for a mid-afternoon boost.
Dinner: Quinoa pasta with grilled tuna.
Tea/ Snack: Beetroot. The beauty of beetroot is that it’s so versatile; precooked baby beetroots are so sweet they’re almost like fruit, making them the perfect healthy snack.
Thursday
Breakfast: A bowl of Maple and Pecan Granola with coconut shavings and strawberries
Lunch: Pesto courgetti with a rocket and tomato salad
Afternoon snack: Raw almonds
Dinner: Skinny chicken caesar salad with a boiled egg
Tea/ Snack: A fresh lemon and ginger tea
Friday
Breakfast: Bran flakes, coconut milk and English breakfast tea
Afternoon snack: Chocolate beetroot energy balls
Dinner: A king prawn salad with fresh herbs and glass noodles
Tea/ Snack: Slices of fresh mango
Saturday
Breakfast: Protein pancakes (I love Neat Nutrition’s berry flavour protein powder, buckwheat flour, eggs and coconut milk) with a sprinkle of raspberries and blueberries
Lunch: Avocado boats filled with tuna tartare; grapefruit, quinoa and cream cheese; sliced beetroot, squash, cream cheese and pistachios; chicken, mango and chilli.
Afternoon snack: Watermelon lollies
Dinner: Steak with grilled asparagus
Tea/ Snack: Sweet and sour popcorn
Sunday
Breakfast: One pan fry up of mushrooms, eggs, spinach, asparagus, tomatoes and sausages. All washed down with an English breakfast tea
Lunch: Homemade super “greens” smoothie
Afternoon snack: Dried fruit and nut mix from PuraYou
Dinner: Beetroot falafel wrap with baby tomatoes and salad
Tea/ Snack: Fresh lemon and ginger tea
