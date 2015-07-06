1 / 8

My Week in Food: Pandora Symes

Starting out in the hectic world of fashion and beauty PR, Pandora’s lifestyle may now be a lot more balanced but she is still just as busy. This wellness wonder has many strings to her bow and spends her time teaching yoga, consulting for health and wellness brands and running her food business, ROOTED . Based on an anti-diet principle (something we’re very on board with at GTG), ROOTED hosts supper clubs, caters for events, offers a food delivery service and sells their healthy, nutritious food at East London yoga studio, Stretch.

In my late teens and early twenties I had a difficult relationship with food and body image but as I’ve grown older I’ve learnt to listen to what my body needs. That’s where the strapline for ROOTED came from: ‘Listen to your body and feed your soul’. For me, eating well means my body feels nourished and I feel energised. Women in particular are too hard on themselves so I’m all for practising a lot of self-love. Diet-wise, I have a very healthy appetite, eat mainly plant-based and try to avoid much refined sugar. Most of my dishes are vegan and I love the creativity this offers. I do however eat organic eggs, meat and fish when I feel like it. I do love a good glass of red wine, and most days too. I don't deprive myself and I keep the balance - I stay ROOTED!