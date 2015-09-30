My Week in Food: Pippa Murray
Unsurprisingly as the Founder of a nut butter brand, our products feature quite heavily in my diet. I often get asked whether I’m sick of them yet but - hand on heart - I still absolutely love the stuff!
My general attitude to food is one of balance. Typically, I try to make sure I eat three proper meals a day and squeeze in at least five portions of fruit and veg. However, I’m no saint and especially when things get busy with work, things can slide. That’s why I’ve tried to build up a repertoire of simple, quick and satisfying meals to keep me on track. Plus, one of the positives of working in the health food industry means I nearly always have a healthy snack to hand when those hunger pangs hit!
Monday
Breakfast: Probably my favourite porridge topping is our coconut almond butter as it makes the porridge super creamy and adds an extra depth of flavour to the bowl. Here, I’ve swirled some in when preparing the porridge then topped it with blueberries and some extra flaked almonds.
Lunch: Mozzarella, tomato and basil salad with hummus and toasted pitta on the side.
Dinner: I worked a late night, so I rushed home for a quick and easy dinner of tomato soup with a drizzle of pesto and a crusty roll with butter.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Porridge, this time with some sliced banana and a drizzle of honey.
Lunch: A messy salad of quinoa, beetroot, crumbled feta, sunflower seeds and a lemon dressing with some toasted pitta to mop up the dressing.
Afternoon snack: An almond butter squeeze pack pick-me-up at my desk.
Dinner: Moroccan couscous with roasted vegetables and grilled halloumi sprinkled with smoked paprika.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Fruit ‘n Fibre with milk and sliced banana.
Lunch: Pip & Nut is stocked at the Detox Kitchen and this week we featured on the menu in their ‘Ultimate kale salad with almond butter dressing.’ I popped in to check out the salad and to have some lunch too! This (epic) plate of food includes roasted aubergine sprinkled with bulgar wheat, pomegranate and a garlic and herb yoghurt dressing, a chickpea, fennel and tomato salad, a quinoa roasted squash and smoked paprika and sundried tomato dressing.
Dinner: Lentil, roast pepper and sausage stew with a rich tomato sauce made with red wine.
Thursday
Breakfast: Midweek breakfast treat – a croissant and a flat white.
Lunch: I was at a trade fair all day, so I grabbed a Prêt chicken salad with a Vitamin Boost smoothie.
Dinner: Simple but totally delicious shakshuka (à la Ottolenghi) with some flatbread for dipping into the yolk.
Friday
Breakfast: Smashed avocado and poached egg on toast with plenty of black pepper and sea salt to keep me going on day 2 of our trade fair.
Afternoon snack: You get a lot of samples at trade fairs which can keep you going all day - a highlight was sampling Doisy & Dam’s delicious Date & Himalayan Pink Sea Salt organic milk chocolate ., £1.75.
Dinner: A goat’s cheese and sun-dried tomato tart with a spinach side salad.
Saturday
Breakfast: A fresh fruit bowl including some strawberries, blueberries and melon to eat before a spin class.
Lunch: Roasted sweet potato topped with mozzarella and chilli flakes, drizzled with good virgin olive oil and a rocket side salad.
Snack: A banana.
Dinner: I ate out at a friend’s house for dinner and was cooked a lovely plate of aubergine, tomato, and prawn linguine with plenty of garlic and chilli, accompanied by a glass (or two!) of red wine.
Sunday
Brunch: Poached eggs on toasted muffins and some avocado on the side washed down with fresh orange juice.
Afternoon snack: Homemade (warm) banana bread with dark chocolate flakes and a cup of tea.
Dinner: Out for dinner tonight at Franco Manca and chose my favourite chorizo, mozzarella and basil sourdough pizza.
