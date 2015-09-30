1 / 8

My Week in Food: Pippa Murray

Unsurprisingly as the Founder of a nut butter brand, our products feature quite heavily in my diet. I often get asked whether I’m sick of them yet but - hand on heart - I still absolutely love the stuff!

My general attitude to food is one of balance. Typically, I try to make sure I eat three proper meals a day and squeeze in at least five portions of fruit and veg. However, I’m no saint and especially when things get busy with work, things can slide. That’s why I’ve tried to build up a repertoire of simple, quick and satisfying meals to keep me on track. Plus, one of the positives of working in the health food industry means I nearly always have a healthy snack to hand when those hunger pangs hit!

