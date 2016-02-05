My Week in Food: Poppy Cross
Health and fitness journalist and blogger Poppy Cross has been writing about wellness for the past 10 years, and has recently trained and eaten ‘like an Angel’ for her Victoria’s Secret Challenge in YOU magazine. We caught up with her to discover how she feeds her body throughout the week...
Monday
Breakfast: Sourdough toast with spinach, cress, pea shoots and three poached eggs. A double espresso.
Lunch: Yellow split pea and sweet potato soup with coconut plus a seaweed side salad and a matcha latte.
Dinner: Seabass with sweet potato and vegetables.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Multigrain, multiseed porridge made with Rude Health almond milk, fresh grated apple and blueberries. A double espresso and a carrot, ginger, turmeric and lemon juice.
Lunch: Chicken and smoked salmon salad sprinkled with walnuts, fresh chilli and a lemon juice dressing.
Dinner: Tuna tartar salad with seaweed, tomatoes, avocado and sesame seeds.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Poached eggs (they came on muffins and I swapped them for brown multigrain toast), spinach. Side of raw slaw with a miso ginger dressing plus a juice made of apple, ginger, kale and lemon and a double espresso.
Lunch: Kale, spinach and broccoli soup topped with seaweed, roasted almonds, avocado.
Snack: Handful of mixed nuts and and apple.
Dinner: Salmon, mushrooms and asparagus.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Thursday
Breakfast: Multigrain, multiseed porridge with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and almonds toasted in coconut oil washed down with a double espresso.
Lunch (courtesy of Lunch Bxd): Quinoa with tomatoes, peas, onions, broccoli, beans, spinach and sunflower seeds plus a small bar of chocolate.
Dinner: Seabass with sweet potato, mushrooms and vegetables.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5 L of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Friday
Breakfast: Bircher muesli topped with hemp seeds, bee pollen, almond butter, natural greek yogurt and blueberries. Plus a double espresso as well as a carrot, ginger and lemon juice and green tea.
Lunch: Salmon, spinach, mixed salad and a matcha latte.
Dinner: Lentils with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, mixed peppers, kale and parsley. Pudding was 4 squares of dark chocolate.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Saturday
Breakfast: Multigrain,multiseed porridge made with Rude Health almond milk topped with apple, blueberries, cinnamon sprinkled with almonds roasted in coconut oil.
Lunch: Two boiled eggs, kale, tomato, avocado and almonds. A Virgin Mary juice.
Dinner: Salmon with cress, pea shoots, kale and chopped peanuts.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
Sunday
Breakfast: Poached eggs on brown multi grain toast with avocado, tomato, spinach, pea shoots. A double espresso.
Lunch: Chicken salad.
Snack: A handful of mixed nuts.
Dinner: King prawns and a green chopped salad (broccoli, avocado, beans, herbs, watercress). Pudding was greek yoghurt and banana sprinkled with cinnamon then 2 dark chocolate squares.
Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.
