My Week in Food: Poppy Cross

4 / 8

Wednesday

Breakfast: Poached eggs (they came on muffins and I swapped them for brown multigrain toast), spinach. Side of raw slaw with a miso ginger dressing plus a juice made of apple, ginger, kale and lemon and a double espresso.

Lunch: Kale, spinach and broccoli soup topped with seaweed, roasted almonds, avocado.

Snack: Handful of mixed nuts and and apple.

Dinner: Salmon, mushrooms and asparagus.

Drinks throughout the day: At least 1.5l of water, coconut water, plus green, peppermint and ginger tea.