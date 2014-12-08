1 / 8

My Week In Food: Rachel Boardman

Rachel Boardman is a naturopath, iridologist and herbalist who helps clients transform their lives with her herbal and nutritional healing plans. What does this healthy lifestyle guru eat on an average week? We found out...

My eating philosophy is all based around balance. I have a family ranging in ages from baby to teen and because of this I do end up eating a very varied diet! As a practitioner I direct people towards an alkalising diet rich in organic seasonal vegetables and fruits and pulses and alkalising grains such as quinoa , spelt and amaranth. Additionally, I tend to tell them to avoid the mucous producing, acid forming white flours, sugars ,salt and dairy. Having said this, balance is key and I believe food is so delicious and such a joy in life that there is no point stressing about it to a ridiculous extent. In fact, stress is itself acid producing.