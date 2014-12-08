My Week in Food: Rachel Boardman
Rachel Boardman is a naturopath, iridologist and herbalist who helps clients transform their lives with her herbal and nutritional healing plans. What does this healthy lifestyle guru eat on an average week? We found out...
My eating philosophy is all based around balance. I have a family ranging in ages from baby to teen and because of this I do end up eating a very varied diet! As a practitioner I direct people towards an alkalising diet rich in organic seasonal vegetables and fruits and pulses and alkalising grains such as quinoa , spelt and amaranth. Additionally, I tend to tell them to avoid the mucous producing, acid forming white flours, sugars ,salt and dairy. Having said this, balance is key and I believe food is so delicious and such a joy in life that there is no point stressing about it to a ridiculous extent. In fact, stress is itself acid producing.
Monday
Breakfast:
Hot water and lemon
Nutribullet carrot juice
A cup of my own blend of Red Clover and Dandelion infusion from Wilder Botanicals
Yoghurt fruit pot: vanilla organic yogurt topped with River Ford's Muesli and seasonal chopped fruit
I always start the day with hot water and lemon to help flush out the liver from its over night cleansing and after that I I try and always have a nutribullet shake. My yoghurt fruit pot I make the night before in jam jar and pop in the fridge - this is the only way I can get my teen to eat fresh fruit!
Lunch:
Homemade carrot and coriander soup
Supper:
Organic lamb chops with new potatoes and steamed spinach
Tuesday
Breakfast:
Hot water and lemon with a little raw honey
Nutribullet shake: pear, apple, cucumber, carrot, spinach, coconut water, Udo's Choice Beyond Greens, a sprinkling of bee pollen and a squeeze of a lemon
Yoghurt pot
Toast and raw honey
Red Clover and Dandelion Infusion tea
Lunch:
Carrot and corainder soup from the day before with black pepper oat cakes
Through out the day:
New Mum Infusion from Wilder Botanicals: fennel, oats, nettle, balm, vervain
This helps with breastfeeding and supports the nervous system
Afternon snack:
Banana and some Green and Blacks chocolate
Supper:
Chickpea and tuna salad with rocket, watercress and tomato with lemon & olive oil dressing
Wednesday
Breakfast:
Nutri bullet shake
Boiled egg and brown sourdough bread soldiers
Lunch:
Baked potato with butter and a mixed leaf salad of roasted fennel, thyme and tomatoes with balsamic and olive oil
Snack:
Almonds and brazil nuts
Supper:
Tagliatelle with sautéed garlic prawns and a tomato and rocket salad
Thursday
Breakfast:
Nutri Bullet juice with added banana
Muesli and rice milk
Lunch:
Tomatoes from the farmers market with rocket , anchovies, red onion, croutons and a balsamic vinegar and olive oil dressing
Supper:
Buck wheat pancakes with sautéed garlic mushrooms, cream fraiche and salad leaves
Buck wheat pancakes with Maple syrup
Friday
Breakfast:
Nutibullet shake with added banana
Fresh fruit salad
Buckwheat toast and jam
Lunch:
Humous, carrots , pitta , cucumber and smoked aubergine with some black peppered oat cakes
Hot chocolate with almond milk and a slice of polenta cake
Supper:
Foil baked salmon with tomatoes , grated courgette and garlic served with Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall’s quick and easy recipe for sweet potato rosti
Organic red wine
Saturday
Breakfast:
Fresh fruit salad
Croissant
Shared with my baby but I ate the most!
Lunch:
Melrose & Morgans beetroot , roast carrot and pulse salad with sunflower seeds
Boiled organic chicken breasts in bay leaves and whole peppercorns with steamed broccoli, honeyed roasted carrots and wild rice
Supper:
Roasted tomato pasta with fresh basil and pecorrino
Sunday
Breakfast:
Nutri blend shake
Sourdough toast with avocado and chilli
Lunch:
Homemade courgette and potato soup with seeded sourdough toast and organic butter
Supper:
Organic steak with roasted potatoes and broccoli with chilli flakes
