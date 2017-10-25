1 / 8

My Week in Food: Rebecca Hopkins, Co-Founder of Balance Me

“My mother is an excellent cook. She is the primary source of my culinary inspiration and I’ve always tried to emulate her wonderful recipes in my own home. I have happy memories of the smell of baking wafting from the kitchen as I returned from school on a Friday, the day she would devote to cakes.

"Growing up my sisters and I would start the day with a cooked breakfast before school and I never felt hungry until lunchtime. I still maintain that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and although I don’t pretend to knock up a full English for my own children each morning, I try to make porridge or boiled eggs at least two or three times a week for them before school.

"The most important thing for me is that we have a healthy, balanced diet as a family, but we also like treats. My daughters love Junior Bake Off and will happily experiment in the kitchen and provide said treats most weekends. I find that as long as I exercise regularly, I don’t have to feel guilty about what I eat and can indulge my sweet tooth. I also have a passion for travel and find inspiration from most places I visit. I’m drawn to seasonal foods too and find that my food ‘mood’ is inspired by the weather and season.”