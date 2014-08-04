My Week in Food: Rhian Stephenson

1 / 8

Rhian Stephenson: My food diary

I am a die hard foodie, so I always try to use the freshest, organic ingredients so that different flavours and textures really shine through. I love to cook and it's a real stress release for me, so whenever I can I make things from scratch, but you'll also see that I rely quite heavily on my Spirulizer for a quick and healthy meal. In my opinion it's one of the most essential tools you can keep in a healthy kitchen.

On weekends I always make an interesting dressing that I can keep in the fridge throughout the week. Healthy sauces are the key to keeping things interesting.

During the summer I always do one raw day per week. Since the summer season can be really social (with more eating and drinking out), it's a great way to stay focused and clean with my food.

I don't eat red meat or dairy and haven't for years, and I avoid gluten whenever possible. The base of my diet is vegetables, psuedograins, legumes, raw nuts, lean proteins and low sugar fruits. I am obsessed with breakfast as you'll see - I LOVE superfood smoothies, chia porridge, raw nuts and buckwheat porridges. It's a great way to keep things grain free without having to eat eggs everyday (which I also love!). Making my smoothies has become a great morning ritual - a great way to keep things interesting is to slowly build up a supply of great ingredients that add extra punch. I always keep raw cacao, macca, spirulina, wheat grass, lucuma, acai, goji powder, camu camu, chia, purple corn powder. The works. I also use my protein powder on days that I workout.

I try to have a green juice daily as well - at the moment I'm obsessed with Imbibery's Chloro. It's totally green, fruit free and has loads of ginger which is great for circulation. I use this in lieu of coffee when I'm feeling tired.