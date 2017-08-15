My Week in Food: Rob Hobson

1 / 8

Food diary of a nutritionist

What does a registered nutritionist's food diary look like? We asked Rob Hobson, author of Detox Kitchen Bible to share his...

"I have always been interested in food, which I guess has led me into this field of work. I tend to make meals from scratch as I love cooking but it’s not usually anything too fancy, just a case of chucking together whatever is in the fridge. I think healthy eating has all got a little complicated and the avalanche of information available has not helped people’s perceptions of what this means and how to achieve a balanced diet. I try and steer clear of food and health trends as I have seen many of them come and go. I prefer to deliver a more accessible message about nutrition to my clients and businesses I work with.

"I work from home so have the luxury of time in the kitchen during the day. I often have lots of meetings during the week so like everyone else I need to rely on the high street when buying lunch out. I also eat out quite a lot, but with the wide range of restaurants in London it’s not difficult to stick to a healthy way of eating. Being a lanky git I have never had to worry about what I eat but this appears to be changing quite dramatically as I hit 40 so I stick to three meals a day and try to avoid snacking and limit the booze."

Find out more about Rob on his website