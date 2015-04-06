1 / 8

My Week in Food: Rosie Norman

Diagnosed as a coeliac at a young age Rosie was always fascinated by food but became serious about nutrition when she traded in a career in fashion to go back to the books and train as a dietitian. Four years of studying later her training is nearly complete and she can also add supperclub host , gluten free blogger and nutrition advisor at Potage to her bursting CV. Here she lifts the lid on what she eats on an average week…

After being quite unwell when I was younger, I was diagnosed with coeliac disease, a lifelong autoimmune disease which requires me to follow a strict gluten-free diet for life. Good nutrition is especially important to me, after developing complications associated with being a coeliac such as: osteopenia (low bone density), anaemia and poor digestion. Though the gluten-free industry is booming, packaged gluten-free foods can be highly processed with refined sugar and flour, making them relatively energy dense, but not necessarily nutrient dense. I love to use local, seasonal food to create recipes which are full of colour, flavour and variety. I eat a largely whole-food, plant-based diet. For me this means focusing mainly on fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, seeds and oils, and at times incorporating good quality meat, fish, eggs or dairy. Apart from gluten, I don’t exclude anything from my diet and loosely follow an 80% healthy vs 20% indulgence rule.