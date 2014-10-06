My Week in Food: Hip & Healthy's Sadie Reid

1 / 6

My Week in Food: Sadie Macleod

I love to eat healthily - annoying as that sounds. My diet is mainly vegan based; I don’t eat any dairy at all after discovering I was intolerant to it when I was at uni. I don’t miss it though, and love finding new ways of introducing dairy-tasting foods into my diet that are made up of anything but. It helps that my sister, Sassy, who co-wrote our Hip & Healthy recipe book, has her own vegan food blog and is constantly experimenting with new dishes, which I get to try.

Because of the amount of exercise I do, carbohydrates and protein are very important to me. Plus, I have a major sweet tooth and a penchant for chocolate coconut milk. Other food vices (although still quite virtuous really) include coconut ice cream, peanut butter out of the jar, and my sister’s raw chocolate brownies...