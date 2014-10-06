My Week in Food: Hip & Healthy's Sadie Reid
My Week in Food: Sadie Macleod
I love to eat healthily - annoying as that sounds. My diet is mainly vegan based; I don’t eat any dairy at all after discovering I was intolerant to it when I was at uni. I don’t miss it though, and love finding new ways of introducing dairy-tasting foods into my diet that are made up of anything but. It helps that my sister, Sassy, who co-wrote our Hip & Healthy recipe book, has her own vegan food blog and is constantly experimenting with new dishes, which I get to try.
Because of the amount of exercise I do, carbohydrates and protein are very important to me. Plus, I have a major sweet tooth and a penchant for chocolate coconut milk. Other food vices (although still quite virtuous really) include coconut ice cream, peanut butter out of the jar, and my sister’s raw chocolate brownies...
Day 1
Breakfast:
Homemade Muesli with homemade almond milk
Lunch:
Homemade summer spring rolls made by my sister Sassy (Naturally Sassy)
Snack:
Cup of Rooibos tea with some gluten-free oatcakes topped with peanut butter
Supper:
Courgette spaghetti with vegan bolognese - this dish is made with quinoa instead of mince and is one of Madeleine Shaw’s recipes. It’s so super easy - perfect for a quick and easy post-work meal.
Day 2
Breakfast:
Poached eggs on spelt toast with avocado
Lunch:
Nori wrap with avocado, sweetcorn, watercress, tomatoes. Dipped in tamari sauce.
Snack:
Green juice from Retreat Cafe in Soho and one of their vegan muffins
Supper:
An easy dish of brown rice pasta with ratatouille
Day 3
Breakfast:
Cashew, spinach, raspberry, blueberry, flax seeds, rice milk smoothie and a piece of toast with marmite and peanut butter (if you haven't tried it - you are missing out)
Lunch:
Superfood salad - watercress, beetroot, carrots, quinoa, goji berries and gem lettuce with a lemon vinaigrette.
Snack:
Chocolate Jax Coco, bag of sweet potato crisps and a nakd bar
Supper:
Sweet potato with roasted vegetables in thyme and pink himalayan salt
Day 4
Breakfast:
Dorset Cereal Simply Nutty Muesli and a green juice
Lunch:
Lunch was on the go today so I grabbed a hummus and quinoa salad from Pret A Manger
Snack:
Gluten-free oatcakes topped with peanut butter and banana plus a spirulina bounce ball
Supper:
My mum’s dairy-free fish pie! It is to die for!
Day 5
Breakfast:
Post-workout Smoothie made of dates, banana, cashew, coconut milk, goji berries, raspberries and blueberries
Lunch:
Avocado on toast with a squeeze of lemon and lots of black pepper
Snack:
Chocolate Oatley (heated up) with some of my sister’s raw energy balls!
Supper:
Homemade loveage soup - and homegrown too!
