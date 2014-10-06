My Week in Food: Hip & Healthy's Sadie Reid

Judy Johnson 6 October 2014
My Week in Food: Sadie Macleod

I love to eat healthily - annoying as that sounds. My diet is mainly vegan based; I don’t eat any dairy at all after discovering I was intolerant to it when I was at uni. I don’t miss it though, and love finding new ways of introducing dairy-tasting foods into my diet that are made up of anything but. It helps that my sister, Sassy, who co-wrote our Hip & Healthy  recipe book, has her own vegan food blog and is constantly experimenting with new dishes, which I get to try.

Because of the amount of exercise I do, carbohydrates and protein are very important to me. Plus, I have a major sweet tooth and a penchant for chocolate coconut milk. Other food vices (although still quite virtuous really) include coconut ice cream, peanut butter out of the jar, and my sister’s raw chocolate brownies...

Day 1

Breakfast:

Homemade Muesli with homemade almond milk

Lunch:

Homemade summer spring rolls made by my sister Sassy (Naturally Sassy)

Snack:

Cup of Rooibos tea with some gluten-free oatcakes topped with peanut butter

Supper:

Courgette spaghetti with vegan bolognese - this dish is made with quinoa instead of mince and is one of Madeleine Shaw’s  recipes. It’s so super easy - perfect for a quick and easy post-work meal.

Day 2

Breakfast:

Poached eggs on spelt toast with avocado

Lunch:

Nori wrap with avocado, sweetcorn, watercress, tomatoes. Dipped in tamari sauce.

Snack:

Green juice from Retreat Cafe in Soho and one of their vegan muffins

Supper:

An easy dish of brown rice pasta with ratatouille

Day 3

Breakfast:

Cashew, spinach, raspberry, blueberry, flax seeds, rice milk smoothie and a piece of toast with marmite and peanut butter (if you haven't tried it - you are missing out)

Lunch:

Superfood salad - watercress, beetroot, carrots, quinoa, goji berries and gem lettuce with a lemon vinaigrette.

Snack:

Chocolate Jax Coco, bag of sweet potato crisps and a nakd bar

Supper:

Sweet potato with roasted vegetables in thyme and pink himalayan salt

Day 4

Breakfast:

Dorset Cereal Simply Nutty Muesli and a green juice

Lunch:

Lunch was on the go today so I grabbed a hummus and quinoa salad from Pret A Manger

Snack:

Gluten-free oatcakes topped with peanut butter and banana plus a spirulina bounce ball

Supper:

My mum’s dairy-free fish pie! It is to die for!

Day 5

Breakfast:

Post-workout Smoothie made of dates, banana, cashew, coconut milk, goji berries, raspberries and blueberries

Lunch:

Avocado on toast with a squeeze of lemon and lots of black pepper

Snack:

Chocolate Oatley (heated up) with some of my sister’s raw energy balls!

Supper:

Homemade loveage soup - and homegrown too!

Sadie Reid is the Founder of Hip & Healthy

