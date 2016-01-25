1 / 8

My Week In Food: Shona Vertue

My approach to nutrition has been a varied one. After many years of attempting different diets and nutritional philosophies, I firmly believe that the best way to maintain a healthy diet is to first make a decision that you are worth it! I know that might sound a little simplistic but when you decide to truly value yourself and your body, you will choose healthier meals. I don't agree with 'dieting' as I know first-hand it doesn't work, mostly because it isn't sustainable. Instead, I encourage 'eating-to-nourish'. When we work towards nourishment, our food choices will best reflect what we need to feel energised, efficient and strong.

Not one-size-fits-all, but there are some basics that I always encourage. Balanced macrobiotics (carbs, proteins and fats) are a good start, start your day with protein and last but not least, mum was right - you need to eat more greens.

