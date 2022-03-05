1 / 8

My Week in Food: Sophie Everard

I have an absolute sh*t ton of energy. I’m a land-locked surfer based in East London who gets her surf fix down in Devon every 3-5 weeks. I recently qualified as a fitness instructor so will be bringing the stoke to Move Your Frame and other gyms soon, on the side of my full-time job managing PR for Oakley UK. As they say, eating right is as important as all the hard work you do whilst exercising, and I take great pleasure in eating well, making sure I eat nutritious, tasty food packed with all the vital fats, proteins, carbs and nutrients that my body needs. I really put it through its paces so it’s imperative that I eat right and treat it with love and care.

I’ve gradually moved away from eating meat. It wasn’t something that happened overnight, it’s just occurred organically. I’ve become a lot more concerned with the source and treatment of my food, particularly meat, and whilst I don’t call myself a bona fide vego as I still munch down on fish, meat is nearly completely absent from my diet now. And you know what? Even though I am working out like a fiend/doing weights every week, my body isn’t crying out for meat. The protein and nutrients I get from plants/fish/nuts is totally sufficient! I don’t drink much alcohol, maybe once every few weeks, and feel all the more chipper and chirpier for it.

I make myself a nutrient packed green smoothie , skins and all, every day. Since I started doing this I noticed a huge difference to my skin, energy, overall wellbeing! I chuck in whatever veg I have going but always include spinach, green powder of some variety and chia seeds. I’ve always got almonds/nuts, coconut oil, green powder and chia seeds to hand, and eat plenty of rich, green leafy vegetables, oily fish, beans and pulses and take fish oils every day. Oh, and I also drink a bucket-load of water every day (about 4-5 litres!).