My Week in Food: Stephanie Johnson of Pollen + Grace

Monday

Breakfast: I always crave the ease of grabbing one of our products on a Monday morning so I steal some granola and head to my desk to start working.

Lunch: We have team lunch together everyday, such an important time where the office and kitchen get to catch up. Today we have a mix of beetroot quinoa, lemon hummus and sweet potato hummus, baked squash and a crunchy rainbow salad . Monday team lunches are always my fave – I miss our lunches over the weekend!

Dinner: Tonight we are doing a team yoga class at The Power Yoga Company, taught by my favourite teach Mona Lisa Godfrey – the most calming, grounding woman on earth! Afterwards I am feeling like something light and comforting so I have big bowl of stir fried ginger greens for dinner followed by a cashew, banana and chai smoothie.

Snacks: I have a Rhythm health coconut kefir - I tend to go through a 3 pack per week, they're delicious and so good for your gut! It's really easy to get carried away with all the sweet treats lying around too, so I also grab half a banana with peanut butter to satisfy those sweet cravings.