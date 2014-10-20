My Week In Food: Tess Ward
1 / 8
My Week In Food: Tess Ward
Cordon Bleu trained chef, Grazia magazine columnist and founder of tessward.com ,Tess runs tailor-made healthy cookery programmes in London, teaching her clients how to keep healthy, slim and trim with her delicious dishes.
My week in food can vary greatly and the social element of my job means I eat out a lot. When I’m cooking for myself I ensure to pack in as many nutrient rich foods as I can, when I’m in a hurry the best way to do this is with a green smoothie or juice. The important thing I have found is simply to try and keep my meals varied and interesting - to do this I set myself the task of experimenting with one new ingredient every week to cook with.
2 / 8
DAY 1
Breakfast: Beetroot, blueberry and brazil nut smoothie and a piece of rye bread toasted with Meridian cashew butter
Lunch: Tuna sushi rolls and mackerel ceviche in ponzu Sauce (recipe in my cookbook, out April ’15) made with one of my students
Snack: Sugar free peanut butter maca blondie
Dinner: Leftovers Sunday roast chicken, baked sweet potato chips and salad
3 / 8
DAY 2
Breakfast : Coconut black rice porridge and a Teapigs liquorice and mint tea
Lunch: Pret’s Chipotle Chicken Salad, a banana and a jar of edamame
Snack: Apple loaf with butter and jam and blondies
Dinner: Chicken Noodle Soup
4 / 8
DAY 3
Breakfast: Berries and Provamel Unsweetened Soya Yoghurt and a Matcha Latte, made with Rude Health’s Almond Drink
Lunch: Chicken, Mango and Puy Lentil Salad (one of the most popular recipes in my cooking programmes)
Dinner: Baked sweet potato with houmous and guacamole and salad
5 / 8
DAY 4
Breakfast: Green Ninja (a great hangover cure) and Acai Bowl at Good Life Eatery for a meeting
Lunch: Simple pasta with homemade pesto and fresh chives
Snack: A packet of Inspiral Kale Chips and an orange
Dinner: My new favourite recipe - seared steak with chilli and herbs and salad
Dessert: Goats milk yoghurt, honey, walnuts and berries
6 / 8
DAY 5
Breakfast: Toasted oat porridge and earl grey tea
Lunch: A meeting with my editor, so I ordered a delivery from Lunch Box girls of Salmon with wasabi pea puree and greens and tofu with rice noodles and a creamy asian sauce
Dinner: Eating out in La Suite (Notting Hill’s) raw food restaurant : we had raw sushi rolls, zucchini spaghetti, beetroot ravioli and orange and cashew nut cheesecake
7 / 8
DAY 6
Breakfast: Leftover raw cheesecake from Dinner at Raw La Suite
Brunch at Riding House Cafe: Cappuccino and superfood salad with smoked salmon and a side of avocado
Drinks: Bloody Marys at Sketch
Dinner: Easy Scrambled Eggs with cherry tomatoes and spelt toast before heading out for drinks in Balham
8 / 8
DAY 7
Breakfast: Chocolate rye and pecan pancakes (recipe from my cooking programme) and cup of fresh ginger, lemon and hot water
Lunch: A quick salad box lunch with mixed grains, houmous, feta and olive from whole foods to eat in the park with the Sunday Times
Snack: Pulsin Raw Chocolate Brownie and a cappucino
Dinner: Review of Coya - we ate ceviche, quinoa salad, crab salad, grilled chicken and beef skewers and seared ox heart
Dessert: Banana and peanut butter nice cream
Tess Ward's book ‘The Naked Diet’ will be released on the 7th June 2015
More Gloss