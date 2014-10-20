My Week In Food: Tess Ward

20 October 2014
My Week In Food: Tess Ward

Cordon Bleu trained chef, Grazia magazine columnist and founder of  tessward.com ,Tess runs tailor-made healthy  cookery programmes  in London, teaching her clients how to keep healthy, slim and trim with her delicious dishes.

My week in food can vary greatly and the social element of my job means I eat out a lot. When I’m cooking for myself I ensure to pack in as many nutrient rich foods as I can, when I’m in a hurry the best way to do this is with a green smoothie or juice. The important thing I have found is simply to try and keep my meals varied and interesting - to do this I set myself the task of experimenting with one new ingredient every week to cook with.

DAY 1

Breakfast: Beetroot, blueberry and brazil nut smoothie  and a piece of rye bread toasted with Meridian cashew butter

Lunch: Tuna sushi rolls and mackerel ceviche in ponzu Sauce (recipe in my cookbook, out April ’15) made with one of my students

Snack:  Sugar free peanut butter maca blondie

Dinner: Leftovers Sunday roast chicken, baked sweet potato chips and salad

DAY 2

Breakfast : Coconut black rice porridge  and a Teapigs liquorice and mint tea

Lunch: Pret’s Chipotle Chicken Salad, a banana and a jar of edamame

Snack:  Apple loaf  with butter and jam and blondies

Dinner: Chicken Noodle Soup

DAY 3

Breakfast: Berries and Provamel Unsweetened Soya Yoghurt and a Matcha Latte, made with Rude Health’s Almond Drink

Lunch: Chicken, Mango and Puy Lentil Salad (one of the most popular recipes in my cooking programmes)

Dinner: Baked sweet potato with houmous and guacamole and salad

DAY 4

Breakfast: Green Ninja (a great hangover cure) and Acai Bowl at Good Life Eatery for a meeting

Lunch: Simple pasta with homemade pesto and fresh chives

Snack: A packet of Inspiral Kale Chips and an orange

Dinner: My new favourite recipe -  seared steak with chilli and herbs and salad

Dessert: Goats milk yoghurt, honey, walnuts and berries

DAY 5

Breakfast: Toasted oat porridge and earl grey tea

Lunch: A meeting with my editor, so I ordered a delivery from Lunch Box girls of Salmon with wasabi pea puree and greens and tofu with rice noodles and a creamy asian sauce

Dinner: Eating out in La Suite (Notting Hill’s) raw food restaurant : we had raw sushi rolls, zucchini spaghetti, beetroot ravioli and orange and cashew nut cheesecake

DAY 6

Breakfast: Leftover raw cheesecake from Dinner at Raw La Suite

Brunch at Riding House Cafe: Cappuccino and superfood salad with smoked salmon and a side of avocado

Drinks: Bloody Marys at Sketch

Dinner: Easy Scrambled Eggs with cherry tomatoes and spelt toast before heading out for drinks in Balham

DAY 7

Breakfast: Chocolate rye and pecan pancakes (recipe from my cooking programme) and cup of fresh ginger, lemon and hot water

Lunch: A quick salad box lunch with mixed grains, houmous, feta and olive from whole foods to eat in the park with the Sunday Times

Snack: Pulsin Raw Chocolate Brownie and a cappucino

Dinner: Review of Coya - we ate ceviche, quinoa salad, crab salad, grilled chicken and beef skewers and seared ox heart

Dessert: Banana and peanut butter nice cream

 Tess Ward's book ‘The Naked Diet’ will be released on the 7th June 2015

