My Week In Food: Tess Ward

Cordon Bleu trained chef, Grazia magazine columnist and founder of tessward.com ,Tess runs tailor-made healthy cookery programmes in London, teaching her clients how to keep healthy, slim and trim with her delicious dishes.

My week in food can vary greatly and the social element of my job means I eat out a lot. When I’m cooking for myself I ensure to pack in as many nutrient rich foods as I can, when I’m in a hurry the best way to do this is with a green smoothie or juice. The important thing I have found is simply to try and keep my meals varied and interesting - to do this I set myself the task of experimenting with one new ingredient every week to cook with.