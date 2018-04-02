My Week in Food: Lara Mead, Co-Founder of Varley activewear

1 / 8

My Week in Food: Lara Mead, Co-Founder of Varley

Lara Mead founded activewear brand Varley in 2014 with her husband Ben after they grew tired of their high-pressured London jobs and saw a gap for active wear that could be worn to more than just the gym and 'wasn’t just black or neon'. They've already amassed a global cult following and count Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Collins, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Nicole Scherzinger as fans. We love their designs too - check them out at Selfridges and on ASOS .

The couple and their young son Wilfred moved from their Yorkshire home to LA and set up a second base there to cope with international growth, and the surge in popularity of fashionable active wear in the US.

"After moving to LA, I have truly embraced a plant-based diet," says Lara. "It’s easier to follow and also this weather inspires you to make lighter food choices."

As a mum, Pilates lover and international CEO, Lara is forever on the move. How does she fuel her busy life? She captured a week's worth of meals for us on her iPhone.