My Week in Food: Xochi Balfour

Having always been fascinated by food and wellness Xochi’s interest in nutrition was ignited when she and her partner Ben started their own healthy (and charitable) street food business in 2012. Consequently Xochi then decided to go back to studying and trained as a naturopathic nutritional therapist and the rest, as they say, is history. Now alongside running Rainbo , writing and consulting for wellness brands and updating her beautiful Instagram , Xochi shares healthy recipes, natural beauty products and much much more on her blog .

I believe in eating a nourishing, balanced and predominantly plant-based diet with an emphasis on well sourced whole food ingredients and as few processed things as possible. I apply this philosophy to my skin as well and avoid any chemicals or ingredients I can't pronounce. In the mornings, I like to heap as many superfoods as I can into my smoothies or on my porridge, setting me up for the day, wherever it will take me. I drink coffee when I really need it but otherwise rely on my thermos and an endless stream of Pukka teas. I choose a lot of what I eat based around the cravings and messages my body is giving me: there is an innate wisdom in us that tells us what we need, but slowing down to listen is not always easy. For example in the summer I eat more raw food but in winter I get super cold and am drawn towards warm things. Finally, I don't know what I would do without my Vitamix; from nut whips and cacao mousse to face masks and milks, it whizzes its way through every day.