My Week in Food: Xochi Balfour
1 / 8
My Week in Food: Xochi Balfour
Having always been fascinated by food and wellness Xochi’s interest in nutrition was ignited when she and her partner Ben started their own healthy (and charitable) street food business in 2012. Consequently Xochi then decided to go back to studying and trained as a naturopathic nutritional therapist and the rest, as they say, is history. Now alongside running Rainbo , writing and consulting for wellness brands and updating her beautiful Instagram , Xochi shares healthy recipes, natural beauty products and much much more on her blog .
I believe in eating a nourishing, balanced and predominantly plant-based diet with an emphasis on well sourced whole food ingredients and as few processed things as possible. I apply this philosophy to my skin as well and avoid any chemicals or ingredients I can't pronounce. In the mornings, I like to heap as many superfoods as I can into my smoothies or on my porridge, setting me up for the day, wherever it will take me. I drink coffee when I really need it but otherwise rely on my thermos and an endless stream of Pukka teas. I choose a lot of what I eat based around the cravings and messages my body is giving me: there is an innate wisdom in us that tells us what we need, but slowing down to listen is not always easy. For example in the summer I eat more raw food but in winter I get super cold and am drawn towards warm things. Finally, I don't know what I would do without my Vitamix; from nut whips and cacao mousse to face masks and milks, it whizzes its way through every day.
2 / 8
Monday
Breakfast: Green smoothie made with spinach, kale, almond butter, wheatgrass, cacao, psyllium husk, pear and almond milk followed by a Pukka tea
Lunch: Baked sweet potato with feta, rocket, tahini, hemp oil and lemon juice
Dinner: Mung bean pasta a la Riverford with broccoli, anchovies and chilli and a big green salad with dijon and hemp oil. Followed by a Pukka night time tea
3 / 8
Tuesday
Breakfast: Porridge with cacao, blueberries and coconut followed by tea made with homemade almond milk and xylitol - I keep drinking this tea all day
Lunch: A big warming bowl of brown rice with steamed kale, miso and almond butter, a soft boiled egg and some warm beets
Afternoon snack: Cacao superfood energy balls
Dinner: A grilled organic steak, steamed broccoli and an avocado and rocket salad washed down with a glass of red wine. For dessert I have a Coyo yogurt with raspberries ad bee pollen.
4 / 8
Wednesday
Breakfast: Green smoothie made with spinach, kale, almond butter, wheatgrass, cacao, psyllium husk, pear and almond milk
Mid morning: Bulletproof coffee with butter and NCT oil
Lunch: Roast tomato and coconut spiced soup with halloumi, brown rice, avocado and oregano
Dinner: Wild salmon with new potatoes and steamed kale, lemon and butter. For dessert I have a cinnamon and goji chocolates
5 / 8
Thursday
Breakfast: Goat yoghurt with blueberries, raw honey, cocoa, walnuts and hemp seed
Lunch: Miso and tahini soup with carrots, wakame, sweet potato, kale, broccoli and brown rice
Afternoon: Pukka tea
Dinner: Roast jerusalem artichokes with thyme, porcini mushrooms and goat's cheese with a a big green salad dressed in lemon and oil. For dessert I have date and brazil nut whip with fruit
6 / 8
Friday
Breakfast: Miso porridge with avocado, crispy kale and barley cup with a homemade nut mylk
Lunch: Red lentil dahl with black quinoa, spinach and broccoli
Dinner: Roast chickpeas and cauliflower with tarragon, dijon and apple cider vinegar served with a big salad of all the greens from the fridge and a glass of red wine
7 / 8
Saturday
Breakfast: Coffee with nut milk and buckwheat pancakes with almond butter and goji chia jam
Lunch: Avocado and poached egg on Biona gluten free toast and a red cabbage salad with dijon and oil
Dinner: Polenta and porcini mushrooms with leeks and thyme
8 / 8
Sunday
Breakfast: Raw buckwheat bircher muesli with gojis and cinnamon and a cup of Pukka tea
Lunch: Beet burgers with avocado, mango and feta
Dinner: Vegetable and cashew massaman curry with black rice. For dessert I have chickpea blondies with cacao avocado icing - lots of them!
More Gloss