My Week in Food: Zoe Lind van’t Hof, Wunder Workshop

My Week in Food: Zoe Lind van’t Hof

As the founder of Wunder Workshop , a functional food brand that creates organic turmeric-based products, Zoe is used to experimenting with different dishes and so we knew her food diary would make for interesting reading. Here she shares her ayurvedic approach to nutrition and a seven day food diary for inspiration...

"I have been very fortunate to grow up eating vegetarian, organic and local food and my family’s approach to food has always been about nurturing our bodies with the most radiant and fresh ingredients possible. We would forage for wild garlic, nettles, elderflower, apples, dandelion and more from the woodlands and fields surrounding our house. There isn’t a single dinner I remember where my late mother wouldn’t make a salad as a starter that would contain at least 9 different plants. I would snack on raw sauerkraut, tamari fried seeds and avocado as a child and golden turmeric porridge was a daily winter treat. My late mother would take me to Sri Lanka to learn more about Ayurveda and the plants and spices that grow there. This experience led me to explore more spices and inspired me to start a turmeric focused business.

"This all probably sounds very odd to some people, but since this was the norm for me, my palate has become very tolerant to all kinds of interesting ingredients and it has led me to be very in tune with my body. I know exactly when something isn’t right for me, such as dairy and sugar, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t serve someone else. The most amazing thing about food and its macro and micronutrients is that you can really feel so incredible if you nurture yourself the right way. This, of course, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t treat yourself to something unhealthy occasionally, as I believe denying oneself anything is also unhealthy for the mind. In my view, ultimately health is a holistic approach to the body and the mind."

