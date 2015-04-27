My week in food: Zoe Stirling

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast: My Monday mantra is always to start the week as I mean to go on which means a green smoothie is always involved; made up from coconut water, spinach, kale, cucumber, mint, ginger, chia and a frozen banana for a bit of Monday morning ‘get up and go’ energy!

Lunch: Raw superfood salad made up of watercress, parsley, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, pomegranate, topped with mashed avocado, lemon juice, mixed pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Quinoa bread with homemade pesto on the side. I love to make pesto in a batch on weekends as it’s great for snacks and adding into courgetti if you’re ever stuck on what to make!

Snack: I tend to have a PT session on a Monday evening so I have a small snack beforehand such as an hemp protein and almond butter ball (again, made in a batch on the weekend so I can pick at them during the week).

Dinner: Baked salmon with roasted squash and garlic, purple sprouting broccoli with fresh ginger and chilli. Olive oil and black pepper to dress. Super clean, super simple and packed full of antioxidant and immune boosting goodness!

Between meals I don’t particularly enjoy drinking plain water so I add lemon oil from DoTerra, a very pure oil that is suitable for consumption and it’s the perfect size to keep in my handbag. I’m also not keen on cold drinks so I tend to have lots of herbal teas – Pukka’s Cleanse tea, Dr Stuarts Liver Detox tea and a green tea that my father sends to me from Japan, which is beyond anything I’ve ever tried.