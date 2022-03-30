Nina Parker Recipe: Dolce Vita Puttanesca

Anna Hunter 3 June 2016
nina-capri

Fancy a jaunt to Capri this weekend? Let chef Nina Parker take you there with a fresh and tasty pasta idea….

In the 1950s Sandro Petti was the owner of a popular restaurant on Ischia called Rancho Fellone. This restaurant-come-nightclub quickly became frequented by the dolce vita who would enjoy summers on the island. One night, Sandro had some hungry customers arrive late begging him to rustle something up from the kitchen. Although he had run out of food he didn’t want to disappoint his guests so he pulled together what he could from his bare cupboards – olives, anchovies, olive oil, garlic and a few tomatoes. These ingredients were thrown together and served with spaghetti.

The guests were blown away by this delicious meal, but Sandro shrugged it off as nothing special. Those guests went on to spread the word and came back to eat it every night. Later, this throw-together dish evolved to become known as spaghetti alla puttanesca, which many translate as ‘whore’s pasta’. Davide Conte, who lives on the island and knows Sandro well, told me this wonderful story. Sadly, on this trip, I missed the opportunity to meet Sandro but Davide tells me that Sandro is still surprised when he thinks back to that night when he was in a rush in his kitchen. He could never have imagined that what he was about to create would be a dish to go down in Italian history.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

7 anchovy fillets in extra virgin olive oil, chopped, plus 4 tablespoons of the anchovy oil

4 garlic cloves, diced

1/2 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

80g black olives, half chopped

80g green olives, half chopped

2 tbsp capers

1/2 glass of dry white wine

400g tinned plum tomatoes

Bunch of basil, roughly chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

1 tbsp aged balsamic vinegar

160g dried wholegrain spelt spaghetti

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

Heat the oil from the anchovies in a large pan over a medium heat. When hot, add the garlic and chilli and cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in the anchovies, cherry tomatoes, olives, capers and white wine, and cook for 5–6 minutes.

Add the tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil, then simmer for about 10 minutes.

Taste to check the seasoning, adding in more chilli, the balsamic vinegar and some salt and pepper, if needed.

Cook the spaghetti according to the packet instructions. When the pasta is cooked, scoop out a ladleful of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Add the reserved pasta water to the sauce to loosen it a little, stir in the basil, lemon zest and juice. Combine with the pasta and sauce and divide everything between 2 plates or one platter and serve immediately.

Extracted from Nina Capri by Nina Parker, £19.99,  buy online

On the lookout for fresh and healthy recipes?  Sign up to our newsletter  for regular meal ideas, straight to your inbox


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More