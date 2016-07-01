Nina Parker Recipe: Pecan Mocha Cake

Anna Hunter 1 July 2016
np-mainimg2-1

If you love coffee and cake, preferably together, we have just the (gluten free) bake for you…

This cake looks and tastes like a mocha coffee: a frothy cappuccino top with the added bonus of a gentle meringue crunch around the edges. Don’t panic if the edges start to crumble a little, that’s normal!

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS

For the base

350g pecans

390g unrefined caster sugar

8 free-range medium eggs, 6 separated

2 tbsp brown or white rice flour

For the icing

2 free-range egg yolks

3 tbsp unrefined caster sugar

2-3 tbsp instant coffee granules, sieved

500g mascarpone

20g grated dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids)

For the pecan topping

10g unsalted butter

50g pecans, toasted

2 tbsp honey

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas mark 3. Grease and line two 27cm cake tins with baking parchment.

To make the base, blitz the pecans in a blender or food processor until you have very fine crumbs. Remove and set aside. In a bowl add the egg yolks, two whole eggs and mix in the ground pecans.

Use a stand mixer or electric handheld mixer to whisk the whites until they form stiff peaks. With the mixer set at a fast speed, add the sugar a little at a time until incorporated. Fold in the pecan mixture along with a third of the whites – the mixture will seem a little dry, but keep folding until everything is combined. Fold in the remaining whites, a third at a time, taking care not to overmix the mixture.

Carefully divide the batter between the prepared tins and bake on separate shelves for about 30 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out fairly clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature on a cooling rack. Turn out of the tins only when cooled.

Meanwhile, make the icing. In a stand mixer or using an electric handheld mixer, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until very pale and creamy, this should take about ten minutes. Add the coffee granules and mascarpone and whisk until just combined. Divide the icing between the two halves, spreading it with the back of a spoon to smooth and sprinkle with grated chocolate. Carefully sit one half over the other.

For the finishing touch, melt the butter in a small frying pan over a medium heat. Once melted, add the pecans and honey. Stir well, then remove from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes. Drip the pecan and honey mixture over the cake to decorate it. It keeps well for two days in the fridge.

Learn the ropes from Nina Parker herself at a dreamy weekend cookery course at Daylesford Cookery School in the Cotswolds Friday 29th July-Sunday 31st July 2016. A weekend with Nina promises to be full of fabulous flavours and inspiring cookery, while making the most of Daylesford’s organic summer produce from the Farm and the Market Garden. The Bamford Haybarn Spa is heavenly too, so we've heard.  Reserve your spot here .

Extracted from Nina Capri by Nina Parker, £19.99,  buy online .

Follow Nina on Instagram  @antoninaparker .  www.ninafood.com .

On the lookout for fresh and healthy recipes?  Sign up to our newsletter  for regular meal ideas, straight to your inbox.


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More