Nina Parker Recipe: Pecan Mocha Cake

This cake looks and tastes like a mocha coffee: a frothy cappuccino top with the added bonus of a gentle meringue crunch around the edges. Don’t panic if the edges start to crumble a little, that’s normal!

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS

For the base

350g pecans

390g unrefined caster sugar

8 free-range medium eggs, 6 separated

2 tbsp brown or white rice flour

For the icing

2 free-range egg yolks

3 tbsp unrefined caster sugar

2-3 tbsp instant coffee granules, sieved

500g mascarpone

20g grated dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids)

For the pecan topping

10g unsalted butter

50g pecans, toasted

2 tbsp honey

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas mark 3. Grease and line two 27cm cake tins with baking parchment.

To make the base, blitz the pecans in a blender or food processor until you have very fine crumbs. Remove and set aside. In a bowl add the egg yolks, two whole eggs and mix in the ground pecans.

Use a stand mixer or electric handheld mixer to whisk the whites until they form stiff peaks. With the mixer set at a fast speed, add the sugar a little at a time until incorporated. Fold in the pecan mixture along with a third of the whites – the mixture will seem a little dry, but keep folding until everything is combined. Fold in the remaining whites, a third at a time, taking care not to overmix the mixture.

Carefully divide the batter between the prepared tins and bake on separate shelves for about 30 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the cake comes out fairly clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature on a cooling rack. Turn out of the tins only when cooled.

Meanwhile, make the icing. In a stand mixer or using an electric handheld mixer, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until very pale and creamy, this should take about ten minutes. Add the coffee granules and mascarpone and whisk until just combined. Divide the icing between the two halves, spreading it with the back of a spoon to smooth and sprinkle with grated chocolate. Carefully sit one half over the other.

For the finishing touch, melt the butter in a small frying pan over a medium heat. Once melted, add the pecans and honey. Stir well, then remove from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes. Drip the pecan and honey mixture over the cake to decorate it. It keeps well for two days in the fridge.

Learn the ropes from Nina Parker herself at a dreamy weekend cookery course at Daylesford Cookery School in the Cotswolds Friday 29th July-Sunday 31st July 2016. A weekend with Nina promises to be full of fabulous flavours and inspiring cookery, while making the most of Daylesford’s organic summer produce from the Farm and the Market Garden. The Bamford Haybarn Spa is heavenly too, so we've heard. Reserve your spot here .

Extracted from Nina Capri by Nina Parker, £19.99, buy online .

Follow Nina on Instagram @antoninaparker . www.ninafood.com .

On the lookout for fresh and healthy recipes? Sign up to our newsletter for regular meal ideas, straight to your inbox.