No noodle vegetarian tofu pad thai recipe

David and Luisa, the Scandinavian blogging couple behind Green Kitchen Stories , first discovered Pad Thai when they stopped in Bangkok on their epic round the world trip. When they first recreated the dish back at home they stayed true to the original recipe by stir-frying rice noodles in a sweet and a slightly spicy sauce, but through the years, it has slowly transformed into something new.

Instead of stir-frying rice noodles, the new recipe simply uses peeled courgettes, tossed with carrot strands, tofu and fresh herbs and covered with a delicious peanut butter and lime dressing.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 courgette

1 daikon

4 carrots, peeled

450 g (1 lb/4 cups) mung bean sprouts

4 spring onions finely sliced

350 g (12 oz) organic, GMO-free firm tofu,

cut in quarters

1 small handful coriander leaves, chopped, plus extra for serving

2 tbsp black sesame seeds, plus extra for serving

4 slices of lime, to serve

Peanut sauce

½ cup peanut butter or almond butter

¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoons tamari or other soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 pinch red pepper flakes

About 3 tablespoons water, to thin

METHOD

1) Use a julienne peeler, mandoline or spiralizer (or even a potato peeler) to create noodles from the daikon and carrots. Place in a bowl and add the mung bean sprouts and onions.

2) Add the tofu, coriander and sesame seeds to the noodles and mix.

3) Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a separate bowl, add more water if needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

4) Pour over the vegetables and toss to combine using your hands. Make sure that every single strand is covered in dressing.

5) Serve with a slice of lime, chopped coriander and sesame seeds on top.

If making ahead, store the salad and peanut sauce in 2 separate containers. They can be stored in the fridge for a couple of days.

This recipe is taken from the couple's cookbook, Green Kitchen Travels , available here