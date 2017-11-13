No noodle vegetarian tofu pad thai recipe

Elizabeth Bennett13 November 2017
gtg-pad-thai-main

A fresh, tasty and carb-free alternative to the popular Thai dish for meat-free Mondays and dedicated veggies

David and Luisa, the Scandinavian blogging couple behind Green Kitchen Stories , first discovered Pad Thai when they stopped in Bangkok on their epic round the world trip. When they first recreated the dish back at home they stayed true to the original recipe by stir-frying rice noodles in a sweet and a slightly spicy sauce, but through the years, it has slowly transformed into something new.

Instead of stir-frying rice noodles, the new recipe simply uses peeled courgettes, tossed with carrot strands, tofu and fresh herbs and covered with a delicious peanut butter and lime dressing.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 courgette

1 daikon

4 carrots, peeled

450 g (1 lb/4 cups) mung bean sprouts

4 spring onions finely sliced

350 g (12 oz) organic, GMO-free firm tofu,

cut in quarters

1 small handful coriander leaves, chopped, plus extra for serving

2 tbsp black sesame seeds, plus extra for serving

4 slices of lime, to serve

Peanut sauce

½ cup peanut butter or almond butter

¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoons tamari or other soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 pinch red pepper flakes

About 3 tablespoons water, to thin

METHOD

1) Use a julienne peeler, mandoline or spiralizer (or even a potato peeler) to create noodles from the daikon and carrots. Place in a bowl and add the mung bean sprouts and onions.

2) Add the tofu, coriander and sesame seeds to the noodles and mix.

3) Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a separate bowl, add more water if needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

4) Pour over the vegetables and toss to combine using your hands. Make sure that every single strand is covered in dressing.

5) Serve with a slice of lime, chopped coriander and sesame seeds on top.

If making ahead, store the salad and peanut sauce in 2 separate containers. They can be stored in the fridge for a couple of days.

This recipe is taken from the couple's cookbook,  Green Kitchen Travels , available  here


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More