Why nuts are "natural health capsules"

In the biggest study of its kind, doctors and researchers at Harvard University monitored 210,000 people over three decades and discovered that those that ate nuts were 14 per cent less likely to suffer heart attacks, 20 per cent less likely to have heart disease and overall almost a quarter less likely to die from heart disease over the course of the study. The lead researchers described nuts as "nature's health capsules", with every 28g serving associated with a subsequent 13 per cent further reduction in heart disease.

"Tree nuts" such as Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts and pistachios scored best on the health front - eating them frequently reduced participant's risk of clogged arteries by 23 per cent, with walnuts reducing risk by 19 per cent. The nuts eaten within the context of the study were raw and unprocessed - unfortunately nut butter hasn't yet been proven to have the same benefits, but it's certainly an exciting development given that heart disease is one the UK's biggest killers.

Luckily in the wake of this news, 26 per cent of us reach for nuts above any other type of food to tide us over until our next meal, according to research conducted by Sainsbury’s into our national snacking habits (and it's even got the royal seal of approval, with Meghan Markle opting for almonds and almond butter when snacktime calls). Given that three quarters of women are regular snackers, compared to two thirds of men, chances are we’re squirreling away truckloads of nuts without even really noticing. Jasmine Hemsley of Hemsley+Hemsley is one such ‘nutter’, but she notes that, while nuts are a healthy snacking option, as always in this life, it is sometimes possible to have too much of a good thing:

“When I was modelling I’d sit backstage and eat almonds because I was bored. They are really healthy, but nuts in general should be eaten in very small quantities and chewed well, otherwise they can cause an ache in the gut because they’re incredibly hard to digest.”

As with any food, overdoing it ain't advisable. For further intel on what nuts can do for you from a health P.O.V, we asked registered nutritionist Rob Hobson for his notes of nuts. Here’s his breakdown of the nut bowl, plus a few other nuggets of nutty wisdom.

We're hearing that nuts are little nuggets of health - how can we get the best out of them?

“When we are talking about nuts here we mean the raw variety and not a packet of KP dry roasted from over the bar in your local pub! There are a lot of nut-based snacks on the market that come in all sorts of flavours but you should try and avoid these salt-laden options. I eat nuts as a regular part of my diet, so buy lots of different types in bulk and decant them into separate containers ready to mix and match. My top tip here is that if you want to include them in your daily diet then keep the containers of nuts close to hand so that you don’t forget to add them to dishes, or just so there are the forefront of your mind when you’re feeling a bit peckish. I know this might sounds a bit basic but if they are in a cupboard it is easy to forget they are there. Before you know it years have gone by and your nuts are past their best.”

What are your favourite ways to eat nuts?

“Alone as a snack, crushed and used as a topping for breakfast yoghurt pots or sprinkled into salads and stir-frys. When I’ve got time I blend them with water to make nut milk- my personal favourite is cashew nut milk. I also love to add nuts to grain-based salad dishes- pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts and cashews work particularly well.”

The health benefits of nuts

“Overall, all nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats that are commonly referred to as ‘good fats’. The nutritional profile of nuts differ between the varieties but in general they provide around 160 calories per serving and a source (more than 15% of the RDA) of vitamin E, magnesium and selenium. Nuts also provide a little protein, although not all of the essential amino acids. Nuts contain some iron , zinc, calcium and B vitamins including B1, B2, B3 and B6 .”

“In addition, nuts are a useful source of fibre . The fibre they contain is known as insoluble, which helps to bulk out stools and promote transit through the gut, which can help to prevent constipation.”

“Nuts also contain antioxidants called polyphenols. These help to reduce the damage caused by excess free radicals in the body that can damage cells and increase your risk of disease. We produce free radicals naturally as a byproduct of metabolism, and although free radicals have a positive role to play in the immune response, their production can increase in response to stress, pollution, excessive sunlight and smoking, and too many in the body can be damaging.”

“Nuts have been studied for their potential to reduce inflammation in the body too. Inflammation is a very important mechanism that helps injuries to heal and protects the body from harmful pathogens (bacteria and viruses). However, under certain circumstances such as obesity, stress, poor diet, osteoarthritis or autoimmune diseases, the immune system may go into overdrive, often referred to as chronic low grade inflammation, whereby it sends an inflammatory response to a perceived threat that does not require one, and over time this may cause damage to organs and increase the risk of disease. Research suggests that eating nuts may reduce inflammation and promote healthy ageing. Varieties most researched include pistachios, Brazil nuts, walnuts and almonds.”

“Nuts have also been shown to be beneficial when it comes to lowering total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol, which is likely to be an effect of the high monounsaturated fat content.”

Anything unhealthy about nuts?

“There is nothing inherently unhealthy about nuts, but just because they’re good for you doesn’t mean that you can gorge on them. Like all other foods rich in healthy fats, less is more. Three handfuls into the bag and you’re already looking at about 500 calories. Stick to the recommended serving size and eat them mindfully. You obviously get less of the larger nuts (like walnuts and Brazil nuts) per serving, so try breaking them up to make them last longer.”

What constitutes a serving of nuts?

“The recommended serving size for a portion of nuts is 30g. Don’t worry about counting or weighing out your nuts- just measure them so that you’re eating a small palmful. That’s normally a little larger than a golf ball, sizewise.