Hemsley + Hemsley Recipe: Pea and Mint Ice Lollies with Chocolate

Taken from their cook book, ‘ The Art of Eating Well ’, this recipe from Hemsley sisters Jasmine and Melissa is a refreshing treat for the summer that’s super easy to make and filled with wholefood goodness. Instead of sugar and pasteurised milk, this ice cream uses coconut milk, probiotic yogurt and, surprisingly, peas which blend with the rest of the ingredients to make a smooth ice cream base in minutes.

Makes 900ml ice cream

For the pea and mint ice cream base:

350 g frozen petits pois

1 tin of full-fat coconut milk

150 g full-fat probiotic natural yoghurt

4 tbsp raw runny honey

1 tsp peppermint

extract or 50 g fresh mint leaves and a little peppermint extract too

a pinch of sea salt

a handful of cacao nibs

For the chocolate sauce (optional):

50 g cacao powder

80 g raw runny honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. To make the pea and mint ice cream base, blend all the ingredients except for the cacao nibs together until very smooth.

2. To make the chocolate sauce, measure out all the ingredients into a jug or small bowl and stir together, along with 9 tbsp hot water.

3. To make ice cream, place the pea and mint base into an ice cream maker and, following the manufacturer’s instructions, churn until you have ice cream. When it is ready, scoop the ice cream into bowls and sprinkle with cacao nibs and drizzle with chocolate sauce to serve. If you don’t have an ice cream maker, pour the pea and mint mixture into ice cube moulds and freeze. Pulse the frozen cubes in a food processor for a soft serve ice cream.

4. To make 12 lollies, make up half the quantity of pea and mint base and add about 4 teaspoons into the bottom of tall shot glasses or lolly moulds and pop into the freezer. After 20 minutes or more, insert a lolly stick into the pea mixture and pour some of the chocolate sauce around it. Repeat with the pea and mint base and finish with the chocolate sauce, freezing for 10 minutes between layers. Freeze the finished lollies for a further 2 hours, then enjoy.

5. Alternatively, mix the half-quantity of pea and mint base for the lollies with the chocolate sauce and pour into shot glasses. Insert the lolly sticks and freeze for at least two hours before serving.