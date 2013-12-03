Poppy Delevingne's hen party hangover cure

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 December 2013
get-the-gloss-nosh-hangover-cure-1

You can almost guarantee that a celeb's hangover is even worse than your everyday citizen's, given their lavish partying - so if Poppy Delevingne herself swears by this hangover cure, we want in says Ayesha Muttucumaru

If the after-effects of many a festive season shenanigan have the potential of making you feel a little, ahem, fragile the morning after the night before, take inspiration from Poppy Delevingne and her 40-strong guestlist of hen party goers last weekend and stock up on their hangover cure of choice - The Hangover Cure Smoothie from NOSH , £14.97.

Containing a hefty dose of vitamin C to aid the liver in dealing with the toxic build up that perhaps one too many Jägerbombs/sambucas/tequilas were responsible for, the antioxidants go some way in helping to mop up the nasty free radicals released during the body’s metabolic function of breaking down said alcohol - and help you feel a lot better in the process too.

Furthermore, it contains super berry acai to provide a source of slow release energy and also superfood chia seeds  which are rich in omega-3 to bind toxins and safely remove them from the body.

So next time you wake up with a hangover the size of which could effectively sedate a hippo, forget the greasy fry-ups, forgo the fizzy drinks and replace red wine with this healthy red juice for an anti-oxidant rich post-party punch to help get you back on the party season bandwagon post haste.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Explore More