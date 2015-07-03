Popular ‘Teatox’ reported to result in unplanned pregnancy

Amongst the smug holiday spam and avocado related breakfast snaps, another thing has been filling our Instagram feeds of late. Bootea’s 14 day Teatox which promises, “The figure you want with an intense mix of natural ingredients”, has appeared on the accounts of a large percentage of the cast of both TOWIE and MIC and garnered nearly 300k posts under the the 'Teatox' hashtag.

Offering 14 ‘daytime’ teabags and 7 ‘bedtime’ teabags, the Teatox claims to offer, “A much needed, intensive cleanse of your digestive system to help achieve the results you want.” Whilst this claim seems fairly farfetched considering the concept of detoxing is hotly debated, a bigger worry with the weight loss product has emerged. A string of reports have come to light that women using the Teatox who are also on the contraceptive pill have become pregnant.

The problem lies with the bedtime tea which has a laxative event (hence the impressive weight loss claims and subsequent flat stomach selfies), that flushes out the digestive system and stops the pill being absorbed into the bloodstream. With this information left off the packaging, a number of women have not taken additional protection and subsequently become pregnant. Whilst the FAQs section on the Bootea site does state that the program, “May affect the accuracy of the pill IF you take your pill in the morning within 4 hours of the laxative effect,” women have complained that this information is not clear or obvious enough.

For the mean time, it appears it is probably not worth the risk…