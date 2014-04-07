Postcard from LA: Not just another juice bar

Earthbar is an institution for the residents of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. When I arrived in LA for Oscar week, the whole town was buzzing - everyone was on a juice cleanse, desperately trying to shed those last few pounds so they could slip into their full-length gowns.

The only bar to be seen at this week is Earthbar, where actors, models and movie-makers were getting their wheatgrass and wellness shots on like they were free tequila.

I was actually totally overwhelmed the first time I went to their flagship store in West Hollywood on Santa Monica. There is an amazing vitamin and supplement section that you are lost in the moment you walk through the glass doors. It makes Holland and Barret look completely outdated.

All the latest in amino acids and antioxidants. They have an organic pill for just about everything. Whatever you’re in the market for - hair growth, stomach issues, general wellbeing - you name it, they’ve got it.

The super-knowledgeable staff are all serious and passionate about what they do. I spent a good 30 minutes discussing my never-ending list of ailments with the Head of Vitamins, who then found me the perfect multi-vit and explained every single ingredient on the list to me.

I then ventured over to the juice bar. The main reason I had come here was to try one of the juices that Steven Tyler, Gerard Butler, Seal, Anne Hathaway, Russell Brand, Minka Kelly, Mila Kunis and basically all of Hollywood’s A-list can’t live without.

The choice is endless, from cold-pressed juices to smoothies. I went for the ‘Radiant Skin’ smoothie, which contains â€¨papaya, acai, flax oil, tocotrienols, lecithin, E3Live, green detox powder, stevia and almond milk.

I was hoping I might be able to add some colour to my skin before the evening’s Oscar events commenced. With my smoothie ordered, it was time to choose a snack from the extensive selection of raw vegan cookies, sandwiches, salads and wraps.

I went for their signature acai bowl, with blended acai and banana, vanilla almond granola, topped with fresh strawberries and bananas. Totally delicious, but huge enough to share between two or three people at least.

Earthbar doesn’t just end there. It has a small door off to the side where the Earthbar Vibrance Clinic offers nutrient IVs who want an instant fix (or are too lazy to swallow their vitamins). All IVs are administered by healthcare professionals. I have a girlfriend who swears it cures all her hangovers. The thought of needles terrifies me, so I’ll just have to take her word for it.

Earthbar is definitely worth checking out. Even if you’re not a fan of juice, there are lots of handsome men and gorgeous girls coming in straight from the gym or just before heading to set. It’s definitely the best bar scene/pick-up place I’ve seen in ages!