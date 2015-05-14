Project Me Recipe: Chickpea and tomato salad with fresh herbs

Lunch can be one of the trickiest meals to get right if you’re trying to stick to a healthy eating regime. If you’re eating al desko or on the go, the options for munching on something that is nutritious and filling can be limited. Enter top chef, author and supper club host Nina Parker. Her Mediterranean influenced cooking focuses on creating bright and modern plates that are both quick and easy to rustle up. For Project Me , our 12 week fitness and nutrition guide, Nina partnered with nutritionist Zoe Stirling to create 36 delicious nutrient packed dishes. Here she shares a bonus, Project Me approved lunch recipe.

“This is a dish that I make practically every week because it’s quick to whip up and keeps well in the fridge. I love to use a big range of spices in my cooking as they create a lot of flavour but also because of their nourishing powers. Cumin and paprika help improve brain power and your skin’s complexion whilst turmeric, a naturally high anti-inflammatory, will help protect your body from disease.”

Ingredients

Serves 2

250g chickpeas

1 bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Juice and zest of 1/2 a lemon

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-2 tbsp white wine vinegar

A good pinch of unrefined caster sugar

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1) In a large bowl mix everything all the ingredients together.

2) Taste to check the seasoning and add more if required.

3) Store in the fridge until ready to serve.

