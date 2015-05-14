Project Me Recipe: Chickpea and tomato salad with fresh herbs

14 May 2015
healthy-chickpeas-recipe

Top chef Nina Parker shares a healthy vegan lunch option

Lunch can be one of the trickiest meals to get right if you’re trying to stick to a healthy eating regime. If you’re eating al desko or on the go, the options for munching on something that is nutritious and filling can be limited. Enter top chef, author and supper club host Nina Parker.  Her Mediterranean influenced cooking focuses on creating bright and modern plates that are both quick and easy to rustle up. For Project Me , our 12 week fitness and nutrition guide, Nina partnered with nutritionist Zoe Stirling  to create 36 delicious nutrient packed dishes. Here she shares a bonus, Project Me  approved lunch recipe.

“This is a dish that I make practically every week because it’s quick to whip up and keeps well in the fridge. I love to use a big range of spices in my cooking as they create a lot of flavour but also because of their nourishing powers. Cumin and paprika help improve brain power and your skin’s complexion whilst turmeric, a naturally high anti-inflammatory, will help protect your body from disease.”

For more tasty recipes like this one check out our Project Me guide .

Ingredients

Serves 2

250g chickpeas

1 bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Juice and zest of 1/2 a lemon

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-2 tbsp white wine vinegar

A good pinch of unrefined caster sugar

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1) In a large bowl mix everything all the ingredients together.

2) Taste to check the seasoning and add more if required.

3) Store in the fridge until ready to serve.

Click here to buy your copy


You may also like

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Explore More