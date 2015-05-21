Project Me Recipe: Muesli with pink grapefruit, poppy seeds and cashews

Nina Parker is a chef, supperclub host and author who is also the creative mastermind behind the recipes in our 24 week fitness and nutrition plan, Project Me. The guide is bursting with delicious breakfast recipes that will both brighten your morning and provide the fuel you need to get you through the first half of the day. Here she shares an extra, Project Me approved breakfast recipe.

“I eat muesli every day so I like to play around with the flavours and combinations. Granola is probably one of my favourites but muesli is healthier and much quicker to make. Pink grapefruit is a great source of immune boosting vitamin C, low in calories and full of fibre to keep you full till lunch.”

Ingredients

Serves 1

150g gluten free rolled oats

1/2 pink grapefruit, sliced into slithers

1 tsp poppy seeds

1 handful cashews

1 tsp honey (optional, for vegan leave out)

150ml unsweetened almond milk

Method

Simply add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl pouring the milk on top with a drizzle of honey.

