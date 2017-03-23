What to make with cauliflower: Raw cauliflower couscous vegetable salad

23 March 2017
gtg-nina-parker-recipe-cauliflower-cous-cous-main

As a surplus of cauliflowers hit our supermarkets due to a bumper crop, top chef Nina Parker shares a bonus Project Me lunch recipe to help you use up your extra veg

Once reserved for the dreaded school dinner dish of cauliflower cheese, this superfood is having a somewhat revival. A filling, crunchy vegetable that makes a great carb substitute, cauliflower is used here by our Project Me  chef Nina Parker  to create a ‘couscous salad’.

“Everything in this salad is raw so it keeps all of it’s nutrients and minerals which can sometimes run the risk of disappearing from over cooking.  It’s a simple dish so you need to use a punchy dressing with a lot of flavour to bring everything together.  This is perfect lunch box salad as won’t wilt during the course of the day.”

For more delicious recipes like this check out our 24-week  Project Me health and fitness guide.

Ingredients

Serves 2

1/2 cauliflower

Handful almonds, roughly chopped

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

1/2 fennel, thinly sliced

Handful basil leaves

2 carrots, grated

3 tbsp chopped chives

For the dressing:

1/2-1 juice and zest of a lemon

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp honey or swap for unrefined sugar to make vegan

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Use a blender to break up the cauliflower until it forms small crumbs like couscous.

Toss together in a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

In a separate bowl combine the dressing ingredients.  Taste to check the seasoning adding in more lemon to adjust the flavour.

Pour vinaigrette over salad and mix together.

Store in the fridge and serve when ready.

Looking for more cauliflower and vegetable recipes? Check out this  cauliflower pizza recipe and more here

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE FULL PROJECT ME GUIDE


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More