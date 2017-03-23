What to make with cauliflower: Raw cauliflower couscous vegetable salad

Once reserved for the dreaded school dinner dish of cauliflower cheese, this superfood is having a somewhat revival. A filling, crunchy vegetable that makes a great carb substitute, cauliflower is used here by our Project Me chef Nina Parker to create a ‘couscous salad’.

“Everything in this salad is raw so it keeps all of it’s nutrients and minerals which can sometimes run the risk of disappearing from over cooking. It’s a simple dish so you need to use a punchy dressing with a lot of flavour to bring everything together. This is perfect lunch box salad as won’t wilt during the course of the day.”

Ingredients

Serves 2

1/2 cauliflower

Handful almonds, roughly chopped

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

1/2 fennel, thinly sliced

Handful basil leaves

2 carrots, grated

3 tbsp chopped chives

For the dressing:

1/2-1 juice and zest of a lemon

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp honey or swap for unrefined sugar to make vegan

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Use a blender to break up the cauliflower until it forms small crumbs like couscous.

Toss together in a mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

In a separate bowl combine the dressing ingredients. Taste to check the seasoning adding in more lemon to adjust the flavour.

Pour vinaigrette over salad and mix together.

Store in the fridge and serve when ready.

